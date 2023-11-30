On November 30, 2023, Stray Kids' Felix smitten fans with his stunning appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event held in Hong Kong.

Expand Tweet

The Deep End singer was named the global ambassador for the renowned French fashion house Louis Vuitton in August 2023. It resulted in an outpouring of pride from fans. His entry into the Louis Vuitton family was celebrated with an Instagram post captioned:

"Felix for Louis Vuitton. The Maison and @NicolasGhesquiere are pleased to welcome @yong.lixx the celebrated South Korean vocalist-rapper-dancer and @realstraykids' band member as a House ambassador "

The creative director Nicolas Ghesquière for Louis Vuitton stated on Instagram:

"I am thrilled that Felix is joining Louis Vuitton. I met him when I presented my Pre-Fall 2023 Collection in Seoul and it instantly clicked between us. He is really talented — I love his energy, his unique personality, and his audacious sense of style."

As the idol made his appearance at the aforementioned event he was warmly welcomed by the Louis Vuitton staff and seated next to them. As soon as fans saw his warm welcome with the Louis Vuitton family, they took to social media, and one fan tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"He will always be successful and loved": Fans swoon over how Felix is admired by Louis Vuitton

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids' Felix garnered a huge crowd at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 Event

He made a grand entrance at the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event drawing a crowd of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the idol. Several viral photos and videos went viral where the Deep End singer was surrounded by a sea of admirers and media outlets battling for a photo or interaction.

Felix was clad in a head-to-toe Louis Vuitton ensemble exuding aura and elegance. His all-black attire featuring a sleek leather jacket and matching trousers was complemented by his blonde hair and a touch of the accessories.

Felix mingled with Pharrell Williams' entourage, LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault, and the Louis Vuitton family engaging in warm conversations and exchanging friendly hugs.

Fans were delighted to see these heartwarming interactions. It further showcased the idol as a beloved and respected member of the Louis Vuitton brand.

The idol's immense popularity was further proved by the extravagant welcome he received in Hong Kong.

Not only was the venue illuminated to mark his arrival but prominent buildings across the city were adorned with massive billboards featuring his likeness. It is a testament to his widespread fan support.

See how fans are reacting as Stray Kids members showered with love at the Louis Vuitton Men’s Pre-Fall 2024 event in Hong Kong leaves fans proud:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

They also spotted the idol interacting with the Vincenzo actor Song Joong-ki.

The media outlets covering the Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2024 event also sought interviews with the singer eager to delve into his rise to stardom. The idol's recent recognition as GQ's Man of the Year for its December issue serves as a fitting tribute to his remarkable achievements in 2023

The idol will attend the GQ Korea Night Event on December 7, 2023, at the Seong Su-dong venue.