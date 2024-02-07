On February 7, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Newsen reported that Stray Kids' Felix was spotted in Laos, donning a UNICEF T-shirt and a blue badge. The outlet stated that the K-pop idol is spending his Lunar New Year vacation in Laos by quietly dedicating his time to a noble cause and taking up volunteer work in association with UNICEF.

For the unversed, the singer became the youngest UNICEF Honors Club member in January 2024 after he donated 100 million South Korean won through the Korean committee to help underprivileged children in Laos.

Soon after the news of Felix's volunteer work went viral on social media, fans were elated to know about the singer's latest humanitarian endeavor and expressed their thoughts online. One enthusiastic user tweeted:

Fans proud as Stray Kids’ Felix was reportedly spotted in Laos spending his vacation doing volunteer work with UNICEF (Image via X)

"This man is incredible": Fans can't stop extolling Stray Kids' Felix for his philanthropic commitments

In the videos circulating on social media, Stray Kids' Felix can be seen in Laos, where he is spotted wearing his UNICEF T-shirt and a beige-colored jacket over it. The idol flaunted his blonde hair color as he looked around while carrying a black bag and holding his phone. Even at the recent ROCK-STAR fansign event in Shanghai, the idol had disclosed to one of his fans that he would be visiting countries for volunteer work as well.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

According to the details published by the outlet Newsen, Felix had previously expressed his interest in carrying out volunteer work abroad, if given the opportunity. Moreover, the 100 million South Korean won that he donated in January were utilized for the upliftment of children in Laos facing severe problems, including access to safe drinking water, a nutritious diet, and hygiene issues.

STAYs (Stray Kids' fandom) are proud of the singer as he steps foot in Laos for his volunteer work, instead of enjoying his holidays. They are over the moon as he continues to inspire them with his humanitarian and philanthropic activities. Fans praised the idol on social media by referring to him as an angel and kind person.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Felix's philanthropic works are not only restricted to donations to UNICEF. He has also contributed 50 million South Korean won for emergency relief after earthquake hit Syria and Turkey on February 6, 2023, resulting in over 40,000 casualties.

Stray Kids' upcoming activities

On the work front, Stray Kids will headline the BST Hyde Park concert series for the first time on July 14. Moreover, the group will also deliver an electrifying performance at I-DAYS Milano 2024 on July 12.

The group has already revealed their year-long plan through STEP OUT 2024 video, where they listed their upcoming activities, including third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release of a new album, special album, and much more.