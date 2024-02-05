“This is disgusting”: Fans enraged as Stray Kids’ Felix gets allegedly disrespected and ignored at the recent KMS fansign event

On February 5, 2024, several videos from the Stray Kids ROCK-STAR fansign event went viral on social media, where fans allegedly accused the antis of deliberately ignoring and disrespecting Felix, as they did not reciprocate his efforts.

The fansign event took place at KM Station in Shanghai on February 3, 2024, also known to fans as the KMS fansign event.

In the viral video from the fansign, fans noticed that while the member was waving and smiling at some people, they did not return his gestures, deliberately ignoring his efforts. This became a bone of contention for fans online.

The fandom stated that Felix is one of the kindest humans they know, but how the antis have allegedly ignored him is not right. They are urging JYP Entertainment to take severe action against them.

"JYPE PROTECT FELIX": Fans want JYP agency to take strict action to safeguard the singer

STAYs have been sharing videos on social media where Felix is allegedly being disrespected by antis and akgaes (fans who like only one member of a group). In the video, it is visible that the idol, carrying a huge smile, bids adieu to his fans and waves at them. While some fans reciprocate his efforts with a huge smile, one or two individuals do not.

The antis/akgaes can be seen deliberately ignoring Stray Kids' Felix's gestures and not even looking at him, thus showcasing disrespect for his efforts and making the online fandom filled with angst. The viral videos soon spread among fans who stated that even if the akgaes do not want to interact with the member, they should have the courtesy to reciprocate his efforts and smile a bit instead of spreading negativity in the room.

Some furious fans even want JYP Entertainment to ban such antis and solo fans who try to ruin the atmosphere with their obsession with interacting with one member only and ignoring other members of the group.

The fans shared that Felix flew to Shanghai to meet fans in person, and watching him allegedly get disrespected hurts them, making them wish such fans would not come again.

Meanwhile, the users have claimed on social media that the person who deliberately ignored the singer has been blacklisted by the organizers of the event, and the fandom feels ecstatic about it.

Needless to say, STAYs want JYP Entertainment to blacklist such people who disrespect members and never allow them to attend future events.

Stray Kids released their eighth extended play, Rock-Star, through JYP Entertainment and Republic Records on November 10, 2023. The album consists of eight tracks, including LALALALA as the leading track.

The fourth-generation group has already released their agenda for 2024, where they are gearing up for an exciting journey, releasing a new album, a special album, conducting a third-world tour, a fourth fan meeting, and much more content in the future.