On February 1, 2024, the media outlet Vogue Korea released several digital covers featuring Stray Kids' Felix. This led the internet to a meltdown, as the idol managed to captivate fans with his visuals and images. Felix also sat down with the outlet to discuss different types of perfume, which the outlet shared on their social media account as well.

As soon as fans saw the latest pictorial of the Deep End singer go viral on social media, they couldn't stop appreciating his visuals. One enthusiastic user spoke about how enchanting he looked in his new pictures, calling him the "VISUAL OF THE CENTURY."

"THE ICON YOU ARE": Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids' Felix's latest digital covers

In the pictorials, Stray Kids' Felix donned stunning outfits and opted for two types of hairstyles, one comprising black curls and another that saw him donning blonde hair, which fans couldn't stop swooning over.

As fans continued to shower a plethora of compliments on his visuals, outfits, and hair on the internet, they also got to read about the Deep End singer's thoughts about the Bulgari perfume, which was published along with his digital covers.

While talking about the famous Pour Homme perfume by Jacques Cavalier, Stray Kids' Felix said:

"It’s a balanced scent that’s neither too much nor too little, and goes especially well when wearing a white shirt like now. The lingering scent is so cozy that I feel at ease when I wear this scent. I have heard about this perfume so much since I was young that it felt like a friend."

In one of the pictures, he donned a white shirt and a black jacket, which were complemented by his blonde hair. While discussing his fashion sense, the idol shared:

"I grew up watching fashionable people who expressed themselves stylishly through clothes, performances, rap, etc. I learned different perspectives."

He also spoke about his desire to gift Bulgari's Omnia Crystalline perfume to the STAYs who always express their support and belief in him at every moment.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids' Felix was apparently captivated by the campaign's message, "Meet Another Me" and shared:

"It's also my way of life. Maturity and innocence, boldness and softness, present and future, another me within myself, these are all things I love."

Interestingly, this is Bulgari's first-ever project that features a K-pop idol as the face of their Pour Homme perfume. The idol also shared how spraying the perfume feels like a refreshing start for him, which prompts him to go, "Okay, let's do it."

Fans are thus going gaga over Stray Kids members' latest Vogue Digital covers and talking about the same on social media.

In other news, Stray Kids are set to headline the American Express Presents London BST Hyde Park show, slated to be held on July 14, 2024.