"THE PRINCE YOU ARE": Fans rejoice as Vogue HK crowns Stray Kids' Felix as the No.1 Most Handsome Long-Haired Star

On January 18, 2024, Vogue Hong Kong published an article crowning Stray Kids' Felix as the No.1 most handsome long-haired star among the top 10 most handsome male celebrities with long hair.

As soon as STAYs, aka the group's fans, learned about how the Deep End singer continues to mesmerize outlets and others with his soft hair, they took to social media to celebrate his latest milestone. One enthusiastic user tweeted about how Felix is a prince, and everyone could not stop gushing over him.

"REAL": Fans are proud of Stray Kids' Felix's latest achievement

In their article, Vogue Hong Kong declared Stray Kids' Felix as the no.1 most handsome male celebrity with long hair. They listed his attractive features and stated how his facial features accentuate varying fashion styles.

The article further noted how the idol's latest pictures, which were released on his Instagram, that see him standing amid the snow and donning a tweed jacket, make him look like an elf prince.

"Felix, a member of Stray Kids, has attracted attention with his iconic long light blond curly hair. Felix has a naturally V-shaped face with a sharp chin and delicate three-dimensional facial features, which makes him quite suitable for niche fashion styles. Especially in the snow photos recently released by Felix, with his light blond hair and tweed jacket, he looks like an elf prince who has fallen into the mortal world."

As soon as STAYs learned about the Stray Kids member being nominated as the no.1 most handsome long-haired man by the outlet among male celebrities, they cheered and took to social media, showering a plethora of compliments on him. They also affirmed that the Deep End singer is a real-life prince and agreed with Vogue Hong Kong's article.

Meanwhile, other idols were also featured on the list, including Stray Kids' Hyunjin at the second position, BTS' Suga at third, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan at the fourth position, followed by other celebrities like SEVENTEEN's The8, RIIZE's Wonbin, SF9's Taeyang, TXT's Beomgyu, Sunghoon from Enhypen, and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.

In other news, Stray Kids are set to headline major music festivals including BST Hyde Park and I-DAYS. Felix will reportedly also embark on an amusing journey with his fellow group members in 2024, including their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, new album releases, special album releases, and much more.