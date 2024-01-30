How to buy tickets to Stray Kids BST Hyde Park London headline show? Presale, where to register, and all you need to know

On January 30, 2024, it was officially announced that the fourth-generation K-pop group Stray Kids are set to headline the upcoming American Express presents BST Hyde Park London. They will reportedly be delivering a UK-exclusive performance, and fans can purchase tickets for the same by signing up for the BST Hyde Park mailing list.

BST Hyde Park refers to British Summer Time Hyde Park, which is a series of concerts held once a year in London's Hyde Park. The series lasts for over three weeks. Alongside Stray Kids, Andrea Bocelli and Robbie Williams are also part of the concert line-up.

Stray Kids are the first fourth generation K-pop group to debut at the BST Hyde Park concert

Stray Kids, who are set to make their official debut at the American Express presents BST Hyde Park concert in July, will become the first-ever fourth-generation K-pop act and the second K-pop act after BLACKPINK to deliver an electrifying performance at the upcoming show.

The general on-sale tickets for Stray Kids' concert at the BST Hyde Park show are set to go on sale from Monday, February 12, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Both domestic and international fans worldwide can purchase tickets from the official website of Ticketmaster UK.

Additionally, the BSTHYDEPARK pre-sale will be available at 10:00 am GMT on Friday, February 9, 2024. Users on the BST Hyde Park mailing list will have access to it, and fans can sign up for their mailing list/newsletter on the BST Hyde Park official website before 9:59 pm GMT on Thursday, February 8, 2024. The pre-sale tickets will be available until Monday, February 12, 2024 until 9:00 am GMT on Monday.

The group is also set to make their debut and headline the new I-Days 2024, which will be held between May 29, 2024, and July 9, 2024, at the Hippodrome de San Siro, Italy, on July 12, 2024.

STAYs are excited to see the fourth-generation group finally making their debut at the BST Hyde Park and I-Days 2024 shows and are eager to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

In other news, the group delivered a historic performance at the 2024 Yellow Pieces Gala held at the Accord Arena, where they rocked the stadium with their dance to their song God's Menu. The interaction between BLACKPINK's Lisa and the group also went viral on social media, as fans could not stop swooning over them and are currently wishing for a collaboration.

Stray Kids are set to headline the BST Hyde Park concert series on Sunday, July 14, 2024.