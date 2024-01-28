“WORLD TOUR?”: Stray Kids billboards found across streets of London sparks speculations online

On January 28, 2024, massive billboards featuring Stray Kids were found displayed across the streets of London. The pictures of these billboards were shared by STAYs on social media and quickly went viral sparking speculations online that the group is set to hold their much-anticipated world tour soon.

Upon seeing the pictures of the massive pink-colored billboards on social media, fans immediately began expressing their excitement and hope for a Stray Kids Europe tour wishing that the group would visit their country.

Soon, one enthusiastic user tweeted that this could be a sign of their upcoming world tour which was announced in 2024. Another user tweeted:

Fans can't wait for the Stray Kids' upcoming world tour

On January 1, 2024, as the new year began, the group shared a video titled STEP OUT 2024 with their fans on their official YouTube channel.The video outlined their agenda for the current year, including their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, a new album, a special album release, and much more content.

Now that fans have spotted several billboards displaying the words Stay TUNED in pink, anticipation among fans is rising, hinting that the group will soon embark on their world tour.

Moreover, the billboards are located at various places, including 159-161 Shoreditch High Street EC1V 1JB and Old Street Canvas, Old Street, Roundabout, London, EC1V 1JB, among others.

Many fans took a break from their work to capture pictures and videos of the billboards associated with the abovementioned group.

After the pictures of the billboards went viral on social media, fans in London flocked to Shoreditch and Old Canvas Street to capture the same.

Fans are elated and undoubtedly sure that the group will soon make a massive announcement and embark on their magnificent world tour that fans have been eagerly awaiting for years. They can't wait to see them in person in Europe and other parts of the world.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids recently debuted and emerged as the first fourth-generation K-pop idols to perform at the prominent Le Gala des Pieces Jaunes, delivering an electrifying performance on their song God's Menu.

STAYs continued to express how the group created a buzz on social media and went viral for their iconic performance at the aforementioned event. They hope to see Stray Kids groove to their songs in more such events.

Although the group has announced the upcoming world tour, there are no details regarding dates, venues, and places yet, and fans are eagerly awaiting this information.

