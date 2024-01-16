"Devoured, ended all models": Stray Kids' Felix enchants fans with his latest pictorial for Vogue Korea February 2024 issue

On January 16, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix enchanted fans with his latest pictorial for the Vogue Korea February 2024 issue, leaving them speechless with his visuals. With his stunning look, Felix has debuted with black curly hair and an intense gaze.

In the first pictorial, the Deep End singer exudes elegance, wearing a black leather jacket and a white t-shirt. He has complemented his look with blue jeans buckled up with a black belt. In the second picture, Felix's face is captured in a close-up shot explicitly showcasing his bare face as he carries an intense expression, leaving fans in awe.

As soon as fans saw Felix's latest pictorial, they were over the moon and took to social media to express how the singer ended all the models' careers by slaying the look on Vogue Korea.

Expand Tweet

"Felix curly hair supremacy": Fans swoon over the Stray Kids' member's latest pictorial for Vogue Korea

Vogue Korea dropped the two latest pictorials of Kim Taehyung, setting the internet on fire as fans can't stop talking about his looks and the black curly hair. It is rumored on social media that he will have a 13-page feature on Vogue Korea, making fans proud as he will cement himself as the first fourth-generation male K-pop idol to do so.

It has also been circulating among fans that he will be talking about their perfume in the upcoming issue, but the information has yet to be confirmed.

As soon as fans saw the latest picture of the idol, it became the talk of the town, and they could not stop gushing over his black curly hair and how his pictures were not whitewashed, showcasing his natural beauty that enhances the pictorials.

Many said they are proud of the Deep End singer, and he deserves more success in the future as he continues to cement his status as one of the industry's most recognized and prominent fourth-generation K-pop idols.

Expand Tweet

Some fans said they wish to see more such features in the future where Stray Kids' Felix can showcase his charisma and talent. Needless to say, fans are excited about the upcoming Vogue Korea February issues and ready to purchase the magazine. Here are some reactions to his latest pictorial for Vogue Korea February 2024 issue:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids are set to start their exciting journey in 2024. They will conduct a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, a new album, a special album release, and much more.