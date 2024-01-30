"I would quite literally COLLAPSE": Fans speculate Stray Kids and BLACKPINK'S Lisa's potential collaboration over a netizen’s claim

On January 29, 2024, the media outlet NRJ reported on the interaction between Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Lisa at the 2024 Yellow Pieces Gala held at the Accord Arena where the K-pop sensations electrified the venue with their performance.

The Yellow Pieces Gala concert, held annually, is a charity event dedicated to a noble cause, raising funds for the Hospital Foundation. The foundation has been collecting funds for needy children and teenagers' medical treatment since 1989.

The aforementioned outlet mentioned that Stray Kids and BLACKPINK's Lisa had an evening chat, discussing the duo's potential collaboration.

While it is currently uncertain, netizens claimed that the group has a mutual liking for each other. Soon, fans took to social media, speculating that the groups will undoubtedly collaborate with BLACKPINK's Lisa in the future, and if it happens they will be ecstatic.

Expand Tweet

Fans can't wait to see BLACKPINK's Lisa and Stray Kids collaborate in future

Expand Tweet

As Stray Kids set the 2024 Yellow Pieces Gala on fire with their electrifying performance at the charity music concert event, BLACKPINK's Lisa was found cheering for the group in the front row and continued to showcase support through her gestures. She grooved to the rhythmic beats of Stray Kids' music, turning on her fangirl mode.

Lisa also filmed the boy band's performance on her phone and was spotted interacting with them cordially on the stage.

As per reports from the aforementioned outlet, the fourth-generation K-pop group and BLACKPINK's Lisa took advantage of the evening to chat together.

When asked by a netizen or staff about whether the duo is preparing for a project together, the unknown netizen replied that for the time being, it is impossible to know but one thing is certain – Lisa and Stray Kids like each other.

Upon seeing their interaction and mutual liking, fans took to social media, expressing their elation. They also stated they can't wait for the day they will announce their collaboration. Needless to say, fans are excited about their potential collaboration and many wish to see them share the same stage in the future as well.

Fans speculate about the fourth generation group and BLACKPINK's Lisa's potential collaboration based on a netizen's claim:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In recent news, the fourth-generation group is set for an exciting journey as they embark on the third world tour, fourth fan-meeting, release a new album and a special album, and more contents for their 2024 agenda.