“Such iconic behaviour”: Fans enthralled as Bulgari unveils 2nd self-designed by BLACKPINK’s Lisa, inspired from Edelweiss flower

On January 29, 2024, Bulgari shared BLACKPINK's Lisa's second self-designed watch inspired by the Edelweiss flower, leaving fans awestruck with its classy and elegant design.

The Italian luxury fashion house introduced the Money singer's second self-designed watch at the fifth edition of LMVH Watch Week in Miami. Fans of the BLACKPINK member took to social media to express their pride in the rapper, and one user enthusiastically tweeted:

The BLACKPINK member was officially announced as the brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion house in July 2020.

"IT'S BEAUTIFUL": Fans gush over BLACKPINK Lisa's second self-designed watch in collaboration with Bulgari

Bulgari unveiled Lisa's second self-designed watch for the brand and described their collaboration as BULGARI BULGARI X LISA- A SPARKLING LIMITED EDITION, indicating that the watch will be available to fans for a limited period. The brand showcased it at LVMH Watch Weeks in Miami, held from January 28 to February 1, 2024.

The BULGARI BULGARI X LISA LIMITED EDITION watch draws inspiration from the Edelweiss flower and the Alps. Crafted in steel and rose gold, it features an engraved rose gold bezel, a unique mother-of-pearl mosaic dial, and diamond hour markers. According to details from Watchadvisor, the watch symbolizes the fusion of Bulgari's icon with the Money singer's modern vision.

As per WWD, the watch is limited to 1,100 pieces for the 33mm version and 400 for the 23mm version. It is powered by a quartz movement. Additionally, the Edelweiss flower symbolizes true love, strength, bravery, and purity, resonating with the watch's style and design.

As soon as the fans saw the BLACKPINK member's new watch, they couldn't take their eyes off it. They took to social media, praising how the watch perfectly resonates with the personality of the Money singer, being elegant and classy.

They are proud of the rapper for introducing her second self-designed watch, and they expressed their happiness. Fans complimented the beauty of the watch, referring to it as a timeless piece that will go down in Bulgari's history.

Fans were enthralled as Bulgari unveiled the second self-designed BLACKPINK member's watch inspired by the Edelweiss flower.

The Money singer had previously unveiled her first self-designed watch in steel and rose gold, named BULGARI BULGARI X LISA LIMITED EDITION, in Singapore in 2023.

In recent updates, the BLACKPINK singer performed at the Gala des Pièces Jaunes, mesmerizing everyone with her electrifying performance.

