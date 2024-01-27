"IN THE AUDIENCE?": Rihanna's presence at the 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes during BLACKPINK Lisa's performance leaves fans stunned

Lisa from BLACKPINK recently commanded the spotlight at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024. On a starlit evening filled with the biggest Hollywood and entertainment giants like Rihanna, the K-pop singer wowed the audience with her appealing dance movements and captivating harmonies.

BLACKPINK' Lisa attended the January 26 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes performance in Paris, right on schedule. The Thai singer and a Member of the Order of the British Empire recipient (MBE) was clearly in her element, as seen in a few photos and videos from her Friday night performance that have become popular on social media.

However, fans were in a frenzy and reacted to the news on X when they learned that Rihanna was one of the celebrities who watched Lisa's performance.

"THEY BETTER POST A PIC": Fans wish to see a picture of Rihanna and Lisa from the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

With her captivating performance, Lisa from BLACKPINK made a notable contribution to the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in 2024. The K-pop singer had a standout performance at the star-studded event, adorned in a glittery, golden dress. The Money rapper-singer's solo performance became the buzz of the town, even though well-known artists like Rihanna were there.

The audience went wild as the BLACKPINK member took center stage at the star-studded event, erupting in the biggest cheers. Dressed in a shimmering yellow outfit, the vocalist amazed everyone with her silky voice. Later, when clips of the Money rapper-singer interacting with ASAP Rocky surfaced online, fans started expecting the K-pop idol to post a picture with Rihanna soon.

The 2024 Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on January 26, 2024, marks the BLACKPINK rapper's first public appearance. This event comes after she terminated her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023. Her last show was at the prestigious burlesque Crazy Horse Cabaret from September 28 to 30, 2023.

Fans definitely didn't lose a heartbeat to express their excitement over the news of Rihanna being present in the audience at the Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes, where both ASAP Rocky and Lisa were set to perform separately.

Stray Kids, Maroon 5, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, and Gims were also among the star-studded guest list for the Friday night event in Paris on January 26. The Money rapper-singer was also observed chatting backstage with Bang Chan, making her and the boy group's fans leap joyfully.

Previously, fans were ecstatic to learn that Lisa from BLACKPINK and Stray Kids would be attending the esteemed Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes in Paris on December 23, 2023, courtesy of Accor Arena. Tickets for the much-awaited charity event, which takes place at Accor Arena on January 26, 2024, went on sale starting January 9.

Previously, the Money rapper-singer performed at the exclusive and intimate burlesque in September 2023, making history as the first K-pop idol to perform at the cabaret. Prior to her, artists like Beyonce, Dita Von Teese, and other celebrities also performed at Crazy Horse.

Lisa's show at the Crazy Horse was attended by various stars and global artists, including BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé, along with the LVMH owners—The Arnaults.

