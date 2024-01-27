"She’s so cute and supportive": Fans react to BLACKPINK's Lisa enjoying Stray Kids' performance and filming them at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes

On Friday, January 26, the K-pop group Stray Kids took the stage at the Accor Arena for the charity event being hosted by Operation Yellow Coins and France.tv. During their performance, BLACKPINK's Lisa was seen grooving to and filming them at Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes.

The JYP Entertainment group's setlist included their power-packed hits S-Class, TOPLINE, and God's Menu, which was enough to render STAYs (Stray Kids fans) enthused. The Parisian arena came alive with the octet's performance amidst loud cheers from fans. Simultaneously, BLACKPINK's Lisa was also seen having a good time during the group's TOPLINE performance.

Viral clips also showed that she not only vibed to the party but even recorded the members on stage. Fans of both artists glide to X to cheer alongside the BLACKPINK rapper.

"Omg lisa and stray kids crumbs": Fans on cloud nine seeing the BLACKPINK phenomenon loving the JYPE octet's performance

The French foundation, Operation Yellow Coins' initiative is to help those in need. The organization aims to improve the conditions of hospitalized or suffering children and adolescents while powering and funding hundreds of projects every year. The event is made more special with the impressive assembly of stars gathered for performances and collab stages.

The Gala de Pièces Jaunes 2024 boasted a roster brimming with A-listers, including names like Maroon 5, J Balvin, Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, and more.

K-pop sensations Stray Kids and Lisa were two of the most highly anticipated acts at the event as well, with Lisa having attended the gathering with the rest of BLACKPINK in 2023 as well. At the latest celebration, both artists were seen setting the stage on fire with their individual performances.

The Thunderous group stepped on stage full-steam and delivered their best, while names like Rihanna and the other performers made up the audience. Lisa, who is known to be a Stray Kids supporter, having even attended the boys' concert before with fellow K-pop pals Minnie and Yuqi of (G)I-DLE, made known her delight during their stage.

At the same time, both K-pop sensations were personally invited to the cause by the First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, with whom they were later seen posing for a picture and conversing. Furthermore, Stray Kids' Bangchan and the MONEY rapper were seen catching up backstage at the happening, winning the internet with crumbs of their friendship.

In BLACKPINK news, the super quartet will continue to be signed as a group under YG Entertainment, meanwhile, the individual members have decided not to renew their individual contracts with the agency.

As of now, member Jennie has founded her own label, ODDATELIER, and member Jisoo has reportedly joined her brother's agency, Blisoo. Members Lisa and Rosé have yet to sign under any label.

At the same time, Stray Kids have been setting several stages aflame with their incendiary performances lately. Having won hearts on platforms like the 2023 VMAs, BBMAs, and the recent 38th Golden Disc Awards, their Le Gala des Pièces Jaunes 2024 stage was also no less than a mini-concert.

In recent news, the Hall of Fame idols were crowned the #1 best-selling K-pop act by total album units in the US in 2023.

