“Think he went into a blind rage backstage": Fans take a hilarious guess on what happened to Stray Kids' Bang Chan's shirt during the 38th GDA

Stray Kids' Bang Chan's shirt went through a mysterious change at the 38th Golden Disc Awards which took place on January 6, 2024. Held at the Jakarta International Stadium, Indonesia, the prestigious ceremony lauded the best of K-pop's achievements. Among the A-lister attendees was Stray Kids and fans could not but praise the group's various fashion statements at the event.

Expectedly, videos of the members from the red carpet, acceptance speeches, and their performances have been going around the fandom ever since.

Bang Chan's pictures clicked at the celebration before the S-Class artists took the stage to perform showed him wearing a tucked-in white shirt. However, that changed into a crop shirt during their performance.

Messily shorn at the edges, the transformed shirt has been stirring hilarious speculations among STAYs (the group's fans), as one thinks Bang Chan "went into a blind rage backstage" and re-designed his own shirt.

Expand Tweet

STAYs wonder if Stray Kids' Bang Chan "fought off a bear with his bear hands backstage"

At the 38th Golden Disc Awards, Stray Kids had to go through three wardrobe changes - being draped in black on the red carpet, to wearing coordinated fits for their performances, and in the audience. The JYP Entertainment group lit up the stage with their energetic performances of MEGAVERSE, S-Class, and Hall of Fame.

It was during these performances that fans noticed how Bang Chan's neatly tucked shirt curiously morphed into a crop shirt. It led them to speculate perhaps the stylist wanted to make last-minute fix-ups before the boys went on stage. Some even remembered how Bang Chan once stated how he did not like dancing with tucked-in shirts.

At the same time, several others are coming up with funny speculations as to what may have gone on backstage.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, at the 38th Golden Disc Awards, Stray Kids bagged the following honors - Global K-pop Artist, Best Album or Bonsang (for 5 STAR).

Stray Kids won a ton of honors in 2023

In 2023, the band took home Best K-pop at the 2023 VMAs and Worldwide Fans' Choice (Bonsang) at the 2023 MAMA Awards, while also delivering dynamic performances at various world stages, including Lollapalooza. Additionally, the group also lifted the Top K-pop Album trophy for its 5 STAR at the 2023 BBMAs.

Furthermore, their annual Step Out video rolled out on New Year's Day. In it, they hinted at their upcoming projects, including their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, an album, and a "special album" release among other things. It remains to be seen what more feats the Thunderous group achieves this year.