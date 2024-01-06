From BTS’ Jungkook, SEVENTEEN to NewJeans: A complete list of winners, highlight moments, & more at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

On December 6, 2024, the 38th edition of the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) was held in South Korea. Like every year, this event was graced by some of the biggest stars of the Korean Entertainment industry. Artists like Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Aespa, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, ENHYPEN, TXT, IVE, etc graced the event with their presence.

While the trophies symbolize recognition and achievement, the Golden Disc Awards is also about the camaraderie and unity within the music industry. It's a moment when artists unite to celebrate their passion for music and acknowledge the collective efforts that make the industry thrive.

Young K-pop artists win big at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The Golden Disc Awards is an annual event that symbolizes excellence and diversity in the South Korean music industry. Recognized as one of the most prestigious awards ceremonies, the Golden Disc Awards (GDA) honors outstanding achievements in two main categories: the Digital Song Division and the Album Division.

The Digital Song Division celebrates achievements in the digital music field, acknowledging the impact and popularity of songs across various platforms. On the other hand, the Album Division focuses on the artistic merit and commercial success of physical albums.

December 6, 2024, also turned out to be one of those evenings where K-pop idols from all industry streams were seen on GDA's red carpet. Along with their outfits and visuals, these stars also stole hearts with their performances.

However, the most significant aspect of the night was the diversity of awards conferred upon various K-pop artists, recognizing their contributions to the industry over the past year.

Following is the list of all the winners and their awards:

1) Daesang:

SEVENTEEN (Album of the Year - FML) NewJeans (Song of the Year - Ditto)

2) Album Bongsang:

Jungkook Stray Kids TXT ENHYPEN IVE LE SSERAFIM ZEROBASEONE NCT DEAM Aespa

3) Digital Bongsang:

Jungkook Jisoo BSS IVE LE SSERAFIM NewJeans SEVENTEEN G(I)DLE

4) Rookie Award

FIFTY FIFTY ZEROBASEONE

5) Next Generation Award

BOYNEXTDOOR

6) Indonesia FANS CHOICE Award

TXT

7) Best Producer

Min Hee-jin

8) Popular Artist Award (Female)

Jisoo

9) Global K-POP Artist Award

Stray Kids

Highlights of the event

The live event was filled with memorable moments that are likely to stay with the attendees for a long time. TXT's Yeonjun, renowned for his performing abilities, delivered a mesmerizing rendition of SHINee's Taemin's alluring song, Guilty. Meanwhile, Stray Kids' Felix showcased a unique and iconic style while cosplaying as an orchestra conductor.

The vocal group LA POEM stunned the audience with an operatic performance of Standing Next to You by Jungkook. Following this, SEVENTEEN delivered an electrifying performance of their hit song God Of Music, and a spectacular fireworks display lit up the night.

Notably, BLACKPINK's Jisoo made history by becoming the first female soloist since Taeyeon in 2008 to win the Popularity Award at the Golden Disc Awards. Each of these moments contributed to defining the essence of the awards ceremony.

Established in 1986, the Golden Disc Awards has a rich history of applauding stand-out musicians and their contributions to the industry. Over the years, it has evolved to reflect the dynamic landscape of the South Korean music industry, from the emergence of K-pop to the global phenomenon it is today.

As it enters each new edition, it sets the stage for another year of musical brilliance, anticipation, and the celebration of a shared love for the art of sound.