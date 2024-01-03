Recently, Lefty released data regarding the Top Fashion Influencers of the Year 2023, among whom Stray Kids' Felix was ranked 17th with an Earned Media Value of over $63.8 million on Instagram.

Lefty is a data provider site that releases various industry reports and insights regarding fashion, beauty, and lifestyle for a particular year or month. It is considered a credible source for accessing data on specific topics.

Fans are happy that the idol made history by being the first K-pop idol of the fourth generation to be listed among the Top Fashion Influencers of 2023. They are ecstatic because, in less than a year since being named Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador, he has generated over $63.8 million in Earned Media Value.

Fans took to social media to celebrate it and one user commented:

"Keep shining": Fans celebrate about Stray Kids' Felix's latest feat on social media

Stray Kids' Felix was announced as the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in August 2023. Since then, he has attended several fashion shows organized by the brand and generated Earned Media Value for the brand.

The Deep End singer generated over a total of $63.8 million in Earned Media Value, ranking as the only fourth-generation K-Pop idol and solo ambassador in the list of Top Fashion Influencers of the Year 2023. He achieved the highest engagement rate at 35.9 percent on the aforementioned list, according to data released by Lefty.

Felix accomplished this milestone within a few months of being appointed as the brand ambassador, in contrast to other influencers on the list who have been endorsing the brand for a year.

The idol also emerged as the only solo ambassador and the fourth-generation K-pop soloist to drive the highest engagement for Louis Vuitton at 35.9% through his Instagram account which he launched in July 2023 showcasing his immense influence and impact worldwide.

Felix's social media presence and his significant role in helping Louis Vuitton become one of the leading fashion influencers in the first few months of 2023 have won him praise from fans. They express their desire to witness more milestones from The Deep End singer in 2024.

Hashtags such as Congratulations, TopAmbassador, and Felix4thGenKing have been trending on social media to congratulate the singer for his latest achievements.

Here are some of the fans reactions:

In other news, The Deep End singer is set to embark on an engaging journey with Stray Kids in 2024, as shown in the video STEP OUT 2024. They will conduct their third world tour, release an album and a special album, hold fan meetings, and much more.