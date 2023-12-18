On December 18, 2023, the media outlet Vogue Business featured Stray Kids' Felix in their article, complimenting him on how he has been one of the biggest growth drivers in MIV (Media Impact Value) for Louis Vuitton.

The Deep End singer was announced as the global brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton in August 2023. Since then, he has made significant contributions towards the development and enhancement of the brand.

As soon as the fans got to know about the Stray Kids' Felix's impact on the growth of Louis Vuitton, they took to social media praising the artist about it, and one user tweeted:

"I'M SO PROUD OMG": Fans flex about Stray Kids' Felix being the growth driver in MIV for Louis Vuitton

Their article titled "How Brands Created Buzz in 2023 and What's Next" Vogue Business elaborated on how much the top fashion shows organized by Louis Vuitton in 2023 contributed to the Earned Media Value, subsequently increasing sales and turnover for the brand.

The outlet mentioned the most prominent fashion shows organized by the brand, including Louis Vuitton Women's Pre-Fall in Seoul and Louis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall in Hong Kong. Both fashion shows were attended by Stray Kids' Felix, previously reported by the Lefty to generate $6.2 million in Earned Media Value out of all the celebrities present at Louis Vuitton's Pre-Fall 2024 event held in Hong Kong.

The outlet further elaborated on how, with the help of influencers, the brand doubled its market in China and the rest of Asia. They talked about Stray Kids' Felix's influence on the brand, reporting that he was a significant growth driver in MIV. Within the first two weeks of being announced as the global ambassador for Louis Vuitton, conversations generated a total of $4.5 million. The outlet stated:

"Another K-pop star, Felix Lee from the band Stray Kids, was a big growth driver in MIV for Louis Vuitton. Within the first two weeks of the house's global brand ambassador announcement, conversations generated a total of $4.5 million."

As soon as the brand learned about the Deep End singer's influence over the brand, they were over the moon. They stated that the idol's influence and selling power is insane, and Louis Vuitton should be grateful that they have chosen him as their global ambassador. Fans were proud that he was featured among some well-known prominent celebrities in the Vogue Business article.

Check out how fans are reacting as Stray Kids' Felix gets a special mention on Vogue Business for being one of the biggest growth drivers in MIV for Louis Vuitton:

Stray Kids' Felix recently attended the Asia Artist Awards and delivered an electrifying performance with group members. The group also won the Fabulous Award.