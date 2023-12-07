"Absolutely breathtaking": Fans go wild over Stray Kids' Felix's latest fashion film video for GQ Korea

On December 7, 2023, GQ Korea released the latest fashion film video for Stray Kids Felix, leaving fans speechless with the concept of the photoshoot and his visuals.

GQ Korean has selected the Deep End singer as the first fourth-generation K-pop idol to be bestowed with the title of Man of the Year in 2023 for its December issue.

As soon as the fans saw the latest fashion film for the idol, they could not keep calm. They took to social media, describing how much they loved the video and how the concept was unique.

One fan tweeted on X:

"good lord.. lee felix is absolutely breathtaking I’m in love with the whole concept for the photoshoot."

"Powerful impact": Fans can't get enough of Stray Kids' Felix's latest fashion film video for GQ Korea

As the GQ Korea fashion film began, fans could see Felix donning several different outfits from Louis Vuitton and flexing the brand's bag in the video.

He wore several colorful and unique outfits, enhancing his minimalist yet dramatic appearance. The singer was seen playing with a chameleon and a butterfly. The media outlet captioned their video as:

"Felix, with his ever-changing charm like a chameleon. Enjoy Felix’s quiet time together in the fairytale-like forest."

As soon as the fans saw the idol's latest fashion film video, they could not get enough of it. They continued to praise the unique concept of the photoshoot and how calm he looked with the chameleon in the video. Fans were also proud of the idol for flexing Louis Vuitton outfits and bags.

Check out how fans are reacting as the idol continues to stun fans with his latest look for the GQ Korea December issue, Man of the Year 2023.

Meanwhile, the Deep End singer has also recently become the brand ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Louis Vuitton.

He is also reported to be ranked as the first celebrity to have increased the earned media value for the brand, with only three of his posts following his appearance at the Louis Vuitton Men pre-fall fashion show held in Hong Kong.

Felix is reported to have increased sales by $6.2 million for the brand. Fans are also proud of him because he is set to receive his Man of the Year award for 2023 at the GQ Korea Night event scheduled to be held on December 7.

Stray Kids have recently released their new album Rock-Star, and STAYs cannot stop complimenting the members for their choreography and the lyrics of the album's lead track, LALALALA.