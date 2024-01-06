"Will go down in the history books": Fans go gaga over TXT's Yeonjun's cover of TAEMIN's 'Guilty' at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

On Saturday, January 6, TXT's Yeonjun performed a cover of TAEMIN's recently released solo title track, Guilty, at the 38th Golden Disc Awards. Following the performance, the idol immediately went viral on the internet, as netizens discussed the show-stopping performance.

Fans believe that Yeonjun is one of the most multi-talented fourth-generation K-pop idols and continue to be in awe every time he takes the stage. He has earned a reputation for being one of the best performers, wowing the audience with his jaw-dropping cover of TAEMIN's Guilty and shocking everyone with his dance and vocal skills.

Fans can't stop talking about TXT's Yeonjun's cover of TAEMIN's Guilty at the 38th Golden Disc Awards

On January 6, the 38th Golden Disc Awards took place at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia, bringing together several K-pop idols and South Korean artists. The award show was hosted by Sung Si-kyung and Cha Eun-woo, and the event honored the best South Korean music acts that excelled between November 2022 to November 2023.

Several artists also took the stage to perform at the award ceremony, including TXT's Yeonjun. As soon as the idol kickstarted his performance and began crooning Guilty, the audience cheered for him. They were in awe of him and he was endlessly praised for doing justice to the original song and its choreography.

Naturally, fans flooded X and other social media platforms as they reacted to his performance and they couldn't stop talking about how stunning Yeonjun looked as he executed the cover. Additionally, given that he's been building himself as a solo performer through his special stages at award shows such as his cover of Jungkook's 3D at 2023 SBS Gayo Daejeon, fans were immensely proud of him and how far he has come from his debut.

Following the performance, even his fellow member, Taehyun, took to his Weverse account and praised the idol as he said:

"I'm going crazy, I'm crying. He's so good."

As fans showered praise on the idol, they also celebrated the group's win at the 38th Golden Disc Awards. The group bagged not one but two awards at the event. They won the Indonesia Fans' Choice Award and the Best Album Award for their recent full-length album, The Name Chapter: FREEFALL.

Fans were also over the moon as TXT rolled out a group performance of a few tracks from their last two albums, Farewell, Neverland, and Chasing That Feeling.