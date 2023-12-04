38th Golden Disc Awards: Complete nominations list, where to stream, and all you need to know 

On December 4, the 38th Golden Disc Awards revealed its nominees for its upcoming and long-awaiting award ceremony. The annual award show, organized by Ilgan Sports and JBTC Plus, is much looked forward to by K-pop fans as it honors several upcoming and notified artists in the local industry. Due to its great viewership and grandness, fans believe it's the perfect exposure for artists to reach a worldwide audience.

Given its extensive list of nominees, it stands on the list of award shows that K-pop fans truly trust to do justice to the K-pop artists' musical releases. The upcoming edition of the honorable award ceremony, the 38th Golden Disc Awards, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024, at 9 pm KST.

Everything you need to know about the 38th Golden Disc Awards

The annual award ceremony that began in 1986 was organized to create a platform for listeners to discover artists from the Korean industry and increase their exposure and recognition. Its long-running distribution of awards has heavily contributed to promoting and developing the Korean music industry.

Given that it honors the several achievements accomplished by the artists in the local industry, it has become an award show that fans eagerly look forward to. The 38th Golden Disc Awards, expected to be held on January 6, has naturally excited many fans, especially since actors Cha Eun-woo and Sung Si-kyung will host the event.

On December 4, the official website of the 38th Golden Disc Awards revealed the nominees of its major categories. Here's the list of nominees under the award ceremony's three major categories:

Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE – Queencard

aespa – Spicy

AKMU – Love Lee

DK (December) – Heart

FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid

H1-KEY – Rose Blossom

IVE – I AM

LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM – Candy

NewJeans – Ditto

STAYC – Teddy Bear

Parc Jae Jung – Let’s say goodbye

BSS – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)

SEVENTEEN – Super

Woody – Say I Love You

Lim Young Woong – London Boy

Jungkook – Seven (feat. Latto)

Jimin – Like Crazy

Jisoo – FLOWER

Taeyang – VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)

Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)

(G)I-DLE – I feel

aespa – MY WORLD

Agust D (Suga) – D-DAY

ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW

ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD

EXO – EXIST

ITZY – Kill My Doubt

IVE – I’VE MINE

LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN

NCT – Golden Age

NCT 127 – Fact Check

NCT DREAM – ISTJ

NMIXX – expérgo

Stray Kids – ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

TREASURE – REBOOT

TWICE – READY TO BE

ZEROBASEONE – YOUTH IN THE SHADE

SEVENTEEN – FML

Jungkook – GOLDEN

TXT – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL

The nominees for the last category of the 38th Golden Disc Awards, Rookie Artist of the Year, are chosen based on the artists' digital songs' scores and album sales.

Rookie Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

EVNNE

FIFTY FIFTY

PLAVE

RIIZE

xikers

ZEROBASEONE

LUN8

n.SSign

Hwang Yeong Woong

The 38th Golden Disc Awards will be live-streamed through the broadcasting platform JBTC for fans who wish to get a hold of the show online. With only a month left, fans are excited about the upcoming stage performances and award distributions.