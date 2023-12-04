38th Golden Disc Awards: Complete nominations list, where to stream, and all you need to know 

On December 4, the 38th Golden Disc Awards revealed its nominees for its upcoming and long-awaiting award ceremony. The annual award show, organized by Ilgan Sports and JBTC Plus, is much looked forward to by K-pop fans as it honors several upcoming and notified artists in the local industry. Due to its great viewership and grandness, fans believe it's the perfect exposure for artists to reach a worldwide audience.
Given its extensive list of nominees, it stands on the list of award shows that K-pop fans truly trust to do justice to the K-pop artists' musical releases. The upcoming edition of the honorable award ceremony, the 38th Golden Disc Awards, will be held at the Jakarta International Stadium in Indonesia on January 6, 2024, at 9 pm KST.
Everything you need to know about the 38th Golden Disc Awards
The annual award ceremony that began in 1986 was organized to create a platform for listeners to discover artists from the Korean industry and increase their exposure and recognition. Its long-running distribution of awards has heavily contributed to promoting and developing the Korean music industry.
Given that it honors the several achievements accomplished by the artists in the local industry, it has become an award show that fans eagerly look forward to. The 38th Golden Disc Awards, expected to be held on January 6, has naturally excited many fans, especially since actors Cha Eun-woo and Sung Si-kyung will host the event.
On December 4, the official website of the 38th Golden Disc Awards revealed the nominees of its major categories. Here's the list of nominees under the award ceremony's three major categories:
Digital Song Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE – Queencard
- aespa – Spicy
- AKMU – Love Lee
- DK (December) – Heart
- FIFTY FIFTY – Cupid
- H1-KEY – Rose Blossom
- IVE – I AM
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN (feat. Nile Rodgers)
- NCT DREAM – Candy
- NewJeans – Ditto
- STAYC – Teddy Bear
- Parc Jae Jung – Let’s say goodbye
- BSS – Fighting (Feat. Lee Young Ji)
- SEVENTEEN – Super
- Woody – Say I Love You
- Lim Young Woong – London Boy
- Jungkook – Seven (feat. Latto)
- Jimin – Like Crazy
- Jisoo – FLOWER
- Taeyang – VIBE (feat. Jimin of BTS)
Album Division Bonsang (Main Award)
- (G)I-DLE – I feel
- aespa – MY WORLD
- Agust D (Suga) – D-DAY
- ATEEZ – THE WORLD EP.2 : OUTLAW
- ENHYPEN – DARK BLOOD
- EXO – EXIST
- ITZY – Kill My Doubt
- IVE – I’VE MINE
- LE SSERAFIM – UNFORGIVEN
- NCT – Golden Age
- NCT 127 – Fact Check
- NCT DREAM – ISTJ
- NMIXX – expérgo
- Stray Kids – ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TREASURE – REBOOT
- TWICE – READY TO BE
- ZEROBASEONE – YOUTH IN THE SHADE
- SEVENTEEN – FML
- Jungkook – GOLDEN
- TXT – The Name Chapter: FREEFALL
The nominees for the last category of the 38th Golden Disc Awards, Rookie Artist of the Year, are chosen based on the artists' digital songs' scores and album sales.
Rookie Artist of the Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- EVNNE
- FIFTY FIFTY
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
- LUN8
- n.SSign
- Hwang Yeong Woong
The 38th Golden Disc Awards will be live-streamed through the broadcasting platform JBTC for fans who wish to get a hold of the show online. With only a month left, fans are excited about the upcoming stage performances and award distributions.