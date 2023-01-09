Top 5 viral moments from the 37th Golden Disc Awards

As one of the most awaited South Korean award shows, the 37th Golden Disc Awards left fans with quite a handful of viral and iconic moments. From special stage performances to unexpected interactions between the many K-pop artists present there, the night was quite eventful, and several of its moments became the talk of the town.

The K-pop fandom always cherishes award shows and music festivals because it brings performances with a special twist and never-before-seen interactions between K-pop idols from different groups. The 37th Golden Disc Awards was no different, serving fans with jaw-dropping performances and adorable interactions. Here are five viral moments from the first eventful night of 2023 for the K-pop industry.

5 moments from the 37th Golden Disc Awards that became the talk of the town

1) SEVENTEEN Wonwoo's unmatched visuals

❕ @wonuoiawoo GDA 2023 jeon wonwoo will be remembered as “the guy wearing glasses in seventeen”



GDA 2023 jeon wonwoo will be remembered as “the guy wearing glasses in seventeen” https://t.co/gUi7NMxvLn

While the K-pop fandom collectively agrees that SEVENTEEN is filled with amazing visuals, the member that had fans falling head over heels was Wonwoo. From the red carpet to SEVENTEEN's acceptance speech on stage for winning 'Best Performance,' he effortlessly caught the attention of the audience.

In his simple yet chic look with a buttoned down shirt, slicked-back hair, and glasses, fans couldn't stop talking about how pretty he looked. Soon after, Wonwoo became famous even among locals, trending as "the guy wearing glasses in SEVENTEEN." If that wasn't enough, SEVENTEEN's performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards only fueled fans' obsession with Wonwoo.

2) LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans cute interaction

clo ≠ doll @4nwjns le sserafim and newjeans sitting right next to each other I WIN



le sserafim and newjeans sitting right next to each other I WIN https://t.co/Kmp3F1PNRv

As a classic for award shows and music festivals, fans get to bag many cute, unexpected, and rare interactions between K-pop idols, and the 37th Golden Disc Awards is no exception. Though the friendship between LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans wasn't unanticipated, given their similar age groups and the fact that they're under the same label, HYBE. However, seeing the two K-pop girl groups comfortably interact with one another warmed fans' hearts.

During the performances, all the HYBE artists sat together to watch the same, and LE SSERAFIM and NewJeans sat next to one another. Right from the beginning, the two seemed close and engaged in small conversations throughout the night. However, the one moment that had fans swooning over them was LE SSERAFIM Sakura letting out her motherly instincts not just for her group's maknae, Eunchae, but also NewJeans' Minji and Hanni.

During his MOMMAE performance, when Jay Park stripped off his jacket to show off his abs, Sakura and Yunjin jokingly covered the eyes of Minji and Hanni to protect them from a non-PG-13 show. Fans who witnessed this interaction couldn't stop sobbing over the cute bond they shared, making it quite the highlight of 37th Golden Disc Awards.

3) SEVENTEEN's show-stopping DON QUIXOTE performance

To prove their win for the 'Best Performance,' SEVENTEEN's performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards spoke for itself. The K-pop boy group performed four songs that night, including HOT, CHEERS, _WORLD, and DON QUIXOTE. While all the tracks were perfectly executed, their stage for the lattermost song was the most applauded.

This was the first time that fans were witnessing DON QUIXOTE's choreography in its entirety with all thirteen members performing, it was quite an anticipated event of the night. From their perfect synchronization to the charisma of the members, the performance was something that people couldn't stop talking about. With a meaningful creation of the choreography to their outfits, they were commended for being very detailed with their performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.

4) ENHYPEN's SHOUT OUT stage

Another show-stopping performance at the 37th Golden Disc Awards was ENHYPEN's SHOUT OUT, which had locals searching up the song. The famous b-side track of their latest album release, MANIFESTO: DAY 1, gained much popularity following the performance, bringing the song to #10 on Billboard's hot trending song chart.

While their performance had no choreography entailed, it garnered a lot of attention due to the raw vocals and the stage presence that the boys showcased. Their enthusiastic energy that captivated the audience put forth a great stage, bulking up to more than one million views within hours after the performance's release.

5) TREASURE Park Jeong-woo's mesmerizing red carpet look

Another K-pop idol who bagged many locals at the 37th Golden Disc Awards with his mesmerizing visuals was none other than TREASURE's Park Jeong-woo. The man has been quite the talk of the town throughout the night. As TREASURE made their entrance at the awards show, all the members looked stunning in their black suits, but Jeong-woo took the spotlight.

Dressed in a simple low-neck black suit, his chiseled jawline and perfectly messy hair had fans swooning over how effortlessly pretty he looked. Moreover, he had many more fans falling over him during TREASURE's DARARI performance and his acceptance speech for winning 'Best Group' at the 37th Golden Disc Awards. Never beating the best-visual allegations, Park Jeong-woo once again cemented his unmatched beauty at the award show.

As the night wrapped up, the K-pop fandom went home with a handful of viral moments they couldn't stop talking about. Always on the lookout for moments like these, fans await the next award show or music festival.

Poll : 0 votes