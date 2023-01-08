“Treat them better”: ENHYPEN’s fans claim GDA 2023 disrespected the group

ENHYPEN’s fans, ENGENEs, called out the 37th Golden Disc Awards (GDA) for allegedly disrespecting the group. Fans noted multiple instances where the Pass The Mic group was treated differently than the rest throughout the awards ceremony.
On January 7, 2023, #GDArespectENHYPEN began trending on Twitter, when fans noticed that the group was constantly being allegedly mistreated. The group was apparently given no time for the red carpet interview and were sent to their seats before recording a TikTok video, among other instances.
Fans demanded that the GDA committee apologize and explain their stance on why the Pass the Mic group was treated unfairly.
ENHYPEN's fans had a tough time at the 37th Golden Disc Awards
The 37th Golden Disc Awards held on January 7, 2023, gave ENHYPEN’s fans much to look forward to. As they awaited the group's performances and interactions with other groups, ENGENEs couldn’t help but notice a few out-of-the-ordinary moments when the group was treated differently. These moments apparently kept recurring throughout the ceremony.
In the very first instance, ENGENEs noticed that the group didn't have a red carpet interview. All the other artists were given some time to say their greetings and answer some questions. However, during Pass the Mic group’s time, the MC mentioned that the group had to leave soon for some work. Fans were upset that the group wasn’t even able to greet their fans and those in the audience.
Another instance where the group was allegedly slighted was during the host-artist interaction where groups recorded a TikTok of their viral songs. While other artists had the opportunity to record theirs, the Polaroid Love group were directed to their seats after a short interview.
A few fans wondered if Park So-dam missed the cue due to being visibly nervous or if the script had no mention of it.
Additionally, ENGENEs noticed that the artists' seats were empty when the Pass the Mic group won an award. Many said that it was upsetting to see the idols take the award while facing a deserted seating section.
With a hashtag demanding apologies and answers, fans poured in their thoughts on the alleged mistreatment of their favorite group on Twitter. Take a look at their comments below:
Meanwhile, the Pass the Mic group won the Best Album (Bonsang) at the 37th Golden Disc Awards.
Recent updates on ENHYPEN
The seven-member group from Source Music, ENHYPEN, had a successful year in 2022. Their comeback made many waves across the globe as they embarked on their first world tour, and their b-side track Polaroid Love saw an explosive trend on TikTok.
With incredible achievements on their roster, the seven-member group was also nominated for multiple awards. The upcoming ones are the 32nd Seoul Music Awards (nominated for Main Award Bonsang) and the Circle Gaon Chart Music Awards (for Artist of the Year Digital Music - Monthly.)
The group also ranked No. 8 on Hanteo’s Yearly World Chart and No. 10 on the Yearly Physical Record Chart, although that’s not all. ENHYPEN was also the third most-watched artist in South Korea in 2022 and second on Korea’s Top Tracks of 2022 with the smash hit, Polaroid Love.