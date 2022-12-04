All of BTS’ Daesangs from debut to 2022: A proof of their unfathomable artistry

BTS’ career graph is nothing short of a dream as they have achieved immeasurable success globally by becoming five-time Grammy nominated artists, even winning 'Artist of the Year' at the 2021 American Music Awards.
However, they are also one of the most adored artists domestically in South Korea as well, with their Daesangs being proof of that.
Daesangs are grand prizes that are awarded by music award shows to artists who have shown profound success in that particular year. Every award show has its own Daesangs, however Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year are few of the most prominent ones.
From their debut in 2013 till 2022, BTS has managed to achieve 70 Daesangs, the most for any artist ever in the history of South Korean music.
Despite the group currently on hiatus, their growth shows no signs of stopping with the number of BTS’ Daesangs continuing to increase despite not having major group activities. This showcases not only their indomitable talents but also the love of the people for their music.
A list of all of BTS’ Daesangs that they have been awarded with till 2022
1) Melon Music Awards
2016
Album of the Year for HYYH: Young Forever
2017
Song of the Year for Spring Day
Global Artists of the Year
2018
Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear
Artist of the Year
2019
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Personal
Song of the Year for Boy With Luv
Record of the Year for Boy With Luv
Artist of the Year
2020
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7
Song of the Year for Dynamite
Artist of the Year
2021
Song of the Year for Butter
2022
Record of the Year for Yet To Come
2) MAMA Awards
2016
Artist of the Year
2017
Artist of the Year
2018
Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear
Artist of the Year
Worldwide Icon of the Year
2019
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Personal
Song of the Year for Boy With Luv
Artist of the Year
Worldwide Icon of the Year
2020
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7
Song of the Year for Dynamite
Artist of the Year
Worldwide Icon of the Year
2021
Album of the Year for BE
Song of the Year for Butter
Artist of the Year
Worldwide Icon of the Year
2022
Album of the Year for Proof
Artist of the Year
Worldwide Icon of the Year
3) Asia Artist Awards
2018
Artist of the Year
2020
Song of the Year for Dynamite
2021
Song of the Year for Butter
4) Golden Disc Awards
2018
Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Her
2019
Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Answer
2020
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona
Song of the Year for Boy With Luv
2021
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7
2022
Album of the Year for BE
5) Korean Music Awards
2018
Musician of the Year
2019
Song of the Year for FAKE LOVE
Musician of the Year
2021
Song of the Year for Dynamite
2022
Musician of the Year
6) Korean Popular Music Awards
2018
Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Answer
7) M2 x Genie Music Awards
2019
Artist of the Year
M2 Top Video
2020
Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7
8) Seoul Music Awards
2018
The Grand Prize
2019
The Grand Prize
2020
The Grand Prize (Album) for Map of the Soul: Persona
2021
The Grand Prize
9) Soribada Best K-Music Awards
2018
Artist of the Year
2019
Artist of the Year
2020
The Grand Prize
10) E-Daily Culture Awards
2019
Concert/Artist of the Year for Love Yourself: In Seoul
11) K-Expo Awards
2019
Cultural Impact Daesang
12) V Live Awards
2019
Most Loved Artist
13) The Fact Music Awards
2018
Artist of the Year
2019
Artist of the Year
2020
Artist of the Year
2021
Artist of the Year
2022
Artist of the Year
14) APAN Music Awards
2021
No. 1 Achievement Daesang
BTS’ Daesangs showcase their growth trajectory
Having debuted from an unknown agency back in the day, BTS had to struggle to prove their mettle. They were in fact one of the few groups who managed to win a Daesang three years after their debut despite coming from a non-Big 3 agency and there has been no stopping them ever since.
BTS has been reigning over the charts and all the award shows for over seven years, winning almost every grand prize at every award show.
They were the first and only artists to win all the Daesangs at the Melon Music Awards (MMAs) and MAMA Awards in the same year and they managed to do this twice consecutively at the former in 2019 and 2020 and thrice consecutively at the the latter between 2019 and 2021.
For this amazing feat at the 2022 MAMA Awards, BTS was even given the MAMA Platinum award made especially for the group. They are also the only recipients of the 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' Daesang at the MAMA Awards ever since its creation in 2018.
At the Korean Music Awards (KMAs), also known as the South Korean Grammys, BTS has managed to break the stereotype of 'idol music not being recognized by critics' by becoming the first and only K-pop group to win the 'Musician of the Year' award, winning the award thrice. They are also currently one of the most awarded artists at the KMAs.
BTS’ legacy will be one for the books. No hiatus can stop them as they continue to rule people's hearts and be lauded globally despite the short break they’ve currently taken.