All of BTS’ Daesangs from debut to 2022: A proof of their unfathomable artistry

BTS’ career graph is nothing short of a dream as they have achieved immeasurable success globally by becoming five-time Grammy nominated artists, even winning 'Artist of the Year' at the 2021 American Music Awards.

However, they are also one of the most adored artists domestically in South Korea as well, with their Daesangs being proof of that.

Daesangs are grand prizes that are awarded by music award shows to artists who have shown profound success in that particular year. Every award show has its own Daesangs, however Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year are few of the most prominent ones.

From their debut in 2013 till 2022, BTS has managed to achieve 70 Daesangs, the most for any artist ever in the history of South Korean music.

Despite the group currently on hiatus, their growth shows no signs of stopping with the number of BTS’ Daesangs continuing to increase despite not having major group activities. This showcases not only their indomitable talents but also the love of the people for their music.

A list of all of BTS’ Daesangs that they have been awarded with till 2022

1) Melon Music Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k @BTS_twt have now won at least one of the four Daesangs (Album, Song, Artist, Record) at the Melon Music Awards for 7 consecutive years (since 2016). .@BTS_twt have now won at least one of the four Daesangs (Album, Song, Artist, Record) at the Melon Music Awards for 7 consecutive years (since 2016). 🏆 https://t.co/UiG8MvmlM3

2016

Album of the Year for HYYH: Young Forever

2017

Song of the Year for Spring Day

Global Artists of the Year

2018

Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear

Artist of the Year

2019

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Personal

Song of the Year for Boy With Luv

Record of the Year for Boy With Luv

Artist of the Year

2020

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7

Song of the Year for Dynamite

Artist of the Year

2021

Song of the Year for Butter

2022

Record of the Year for Yet To Come

2) MAMA Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



wrote new history by achieving the daesang/grand prize for 7 consecutive years. They added 3 more this year, totaling up to 20 overall in the award's history



edaily.co.kr/news/read?news… Media pic of j-hope from the 2022 MAMA Awards accepting the "MAMA Platinum" award @BTS_twt wrote new history by achieving the daesang/grand prize for 7 consecutive years. They added 3 more this year, totaling up to 20 overall in the award's history Media pic of j-hope from the 2022 MAMA Awards accepting the "MAMA Platinum" award@BTS_twt wrote new history by achieving the daesang/grand prize for 7 consecutive years. They added 3 more this year, totaling up to 20 overall in the award's historyedaily.co.kr/news/read?news… https://t.co/Cz3PQ5EKNS

2016

Artist of the Year

2017

Artist of the Year

2018

Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Tear

Artist of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

2019

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Personal

Song of the Year for Boy With Luv

Artist of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

2020

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7

Song of the Year for Dynamite

Artist of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

2021

Album of the Year for BE

Song of the Year for Butter

Artist of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

2022

Album of the Year for Proof

Artist of the Year

Worldwide Icon of the Year

3) Asia Artist Awards

2018

Artist of the Year

2020

Song of the Year for Dynamite

2021

Song of the Year for Butter

4) Golden Disc Awards

2018

Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Her

2019

Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Answer

2020

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: Persona

Song of the Year for Boy With Luv

2021

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7

2022

Album of the Year for BE

5) Korean Music Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k @BTS_twt becomes the first act to win the “Musician of the Year” Daesang 3 times at the Korean Music Awards. They extend their record as the act with the most Daesangs won at the show (5). .@BTS_twt becomes the first act to win the “Musician of the Year” Daesang 3 times at the Korean Music Awards. They extend their record as the act with the most Daesangs won at the show (5).

2018

Musician of the Year

2019

Song of the Year for FAKE LOVE

Musician of the Year

2021

Song of the Year for Dynamite

2022

Musician of the Year

6) Korean Popular Music Awards

chrisyyyy⁷ @tinkywinkyjimin

#BTS #KPMA2018 Congratulations BTS for winning Album of the Year Daesang at the Korean Popular Music Awards, 2018 Congratulations BTS for winning Album of the Year Daesang at the Korean Popular Music Awards, 2018 🏆#BTS #KPMA2018 https://t.co/WZ2Q9SBGEX

2018

Album of the Year for Love Yourself: Answer

7) M2 x Genie Music Awards

2019

Artist of the Year

M2 Top Video

2020

Album of the Year for Map of the Soul: 7

8) Seoul Music Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the Daesang at the 30th Seoul Music Awards! This is their 4th consecutive year winning a Daesang at SMA! Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning the Daesang at the 30th Seoul Music Awards! This is their 4th consecutive year winning a Daesang at SMA! 🏆 https://t.co/wJhguzy1F8

2018

The Grand Prize

2019

The Grand Prize

2020

The Grand Prize (Album) for Map of the Soul: Persona

2021

The Grand Prize

9) Soribada Best K-Music Awards

2018

Artist of the Year

2019

Artist of the Year

2020

The Grand Prize

10) E-Daily Culture Awards

2019

Concert/Artist of the Year for Love Yourself: In Seoul

11) K-Expo Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k BTS will receive the '1st Hallyu Cultural Daesang' award at Newsis Hallyu Expo 2019. This award is the highest honor of the night and presented to those who have 'contributed greatly to the value of Hallyu'. BTS will not be able to attend, but will send in a video to accept. twitter.com/gingerol95/sta… BTS will receive the '1st Hallyu Cultural Daesang' award at Newsis Hallyu Expo 2019. This award is the highest honor of the night and presented to those who have 'contributed greatly to the value of Hallyu'. BTS will not be able to attend, but will send in a video to accept. twitter.com/gingerol95/sta…

2019

Cultural Impact Daesang

12) V Live Awards

2019

Most Loved Artist

13) The Fact Music Awards

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning Artist of the Year (Daesang) at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards (TMA), their 5th consecutive year to achieve this! Congrats to @BTS_twt for winning Artist of the Year (Daesang) at the 2022 The Fact Music Awards (TMA), their 5th consecutive year to achieve this! 🏆 https://t.co/rdH2ZT4n4l

2018

Artist of the Year

2019

Artist of the Year

2020

Artist of the Year

2021

Artist of the Year

2022

Artist of the Year

14) APAN Music Awards

2021

No. 1 Achievement Daesang

BTS’ Daesangs showcase their growth trajectory

Having debuted from an unknown agency back in the day, BTS had to struggle to prove their mettle. They were in fact one of the few groups who managed to win a Daesang three years after their debut despite coming from a non-Big 3 agency and there has been no stopping them ever since.

BTS has been reigning over the charts and all the award shows for over seven years, winning almost every grand prize at every award show.

They were the first and only artists to win all the Daesangs at the Melon Music Awards (MMAs) and MAMA Awards in the same year and they managed to do this twice consecutively at the former in 2019 and 2020 and thrice consecutively at the the latter between 2019 and 2021.

BTS Charts & Translations⁷ @charts_k



"The one and only artist who created a global cultural phenomenon beyond K-pop, marking a breakthrough in pop culture of the 21st century" MAMA PLATINUM AWARD / @BTS_twt "The one and only artist who created a global cultural phenomenon beyond K-pop, marking a breakthrough in pop culture of the 21st century" MAMA PLATINUM AWARD / @BTS_twt"The one and only artist who created a global cultural phenomenon beyond K-pop, marking a breakthrough in pop culture of the 21st century" https://t.co/iVCF6HYLt9

For this amazing feat at the 2022 MAMA Awards, BTS was even given the MAMA Platinum award made especially for the group. They are also the only recipients of the 'Worldwide Icon of the Year' Daesang at the MAMA Awards ever since its creation in 2018.

At the Korean Music Awards (KMAs), also known as the South Korean Grammys, BTS has managed to break the stereotype of 'idol music not being recognized by critics' by becoming the first and only K-pop group to win the 'Musician of the Year' award, winning the award thrice. They are also currently one of the most awarded artists at the KMAs.

BTS’ legacy will be one for the books. No hiatus can stop them as they continue to rule people's hearts and be lauded globally despite the short break they’ve currently taken.

Poll : 0 votes