“This is insane”: Fans react to boarding passes in Korean International Airports designed with BLACKPINK's Jisoo’s birthday poster

On the occasion of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's birthday on January 3, fans worldwide partook in the celebrations. In numerous cities both inside and outside of Korea, BLINKs went all out to showcase the singer in public spaces with enormous banners and advertisements. However, it turns out that the Chinese followers showcased the idol in a very unique way.

A picture posted by X user @urarachan_918 has been drawing fans' attention showing a picture of a boarding pass designed in a fashion that could make one mistake it for a concert pass, featuring Jisoo. Fans from all corners of the globe are thanking one of the most significant fanbases of the Flower singer in China - @CHINAJISOOBAR - responsible for this special gift in the name of their idol.

To celebrate BLACKPINK's Jisoo turning 29 this year, the fanbase not only invested in ads but also in creating the boarding passes for international flights at Busan Gimhae International Airport, Incheon International Airport, and Gimpo International Airport.

BLINKs are elated, to say the least, and are taking to social media to express their thoughts as one writes, "This is insane!"

Expand Tweet

"Cjb is the standard" to BLINKs as BLACKPINK's Jisoo's incredible fans at CHINAJISOOBAR celebrate her birthday lavishly

For those unversed, @CHINAJISOOBAR is well-known for showing major support to Jisoo for years. For this particular birthday arrangement called Air Busan Custom Boarding Pass Support, the dedicated fanbase (& XIUQI) will be providing a total of 200,000 boarding passes for all international flights taking off from the three above-mentioned International Airports in Korea.

Having commenced circulation on December 30, 2023, the passes are available till January 29, 2024. It has some sweet messages printed on it that read, "Because of Jisoo, we're very happy" and "World Star, our Jisoo".

Their gifts for BLACKPINK's Jisoo do not end here, as they also made it unmissable for fans to notice her birthday edits on digital screens covering screens at entry points and key locations spread over all Seoul Metro Line 2 stations (in sum, 41 stations and 377 screens).

Expand Tweet

The display period for this is from December 28, 2023, to January 10, 2024, screening on all-day loops, 120 times a day. Furthermore, they also arranged for Hongdae CGV Customized Cinema to be run from December 29, 2023, to January 4, 2024, in the following areas - Cinema elevators, light boxes, banners, wall stickers, cinema doors, roll-up stands, etc.

While these are the Chinese fanbase's projects in Korea, there are other projects in China itself that they undertook on the occasion of BLACKPINK's Jisoo's birthday.

Here's how BLINKs reacted to their grand display of admiration for the BLACKPINK idol:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

2023 was BLACKPINK's Jisoo's year of solo feats

On her individual work front, Jisoo's solo debut album ME became the Highest Charting Female Soloist Album on the Hanteo Music Chart 2023 standing at #15, alongside achieving other Hanteo Annual Chart-ranks. She also bagged the following awards as a soloist in 2023.

Expand Tweet

In recent news, the All Eyes on Me artist appeared on the first episode of Girl's Day's Lee Hye-ri's brand new talk show Hyeri's Club, where she answered fan questions as the two stars dived into deep conversations over drinks and food.