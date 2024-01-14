On January 14, 2024, Stray Kids held an offline event at the Kyoto Pulse Plaza, from which Felix's photos proposing to a STAY's picture went viral on social media, sending the internet into a frenzy. The event was held for the group's first extended play, Social Path (feat. LiSA)/Super Bowl Japanese version.

The Twitter user @k3_4_cf shared her picture with the Stray Kids' member, who proposed to her as part of the fanservice at the event. The pictures soon went viral on social media. Several fans openly showcased their jealousy of the STAY, who was proposed to by the Deep End singer, while others congratulated her.

Fans also commented that the Stray Kids rapper looked like a prince in the viral picture, with one tweeting:

"On One knee": Fans can't get enough of the viral picture featuring Felix

As the Twitter user @K3_4_cf shared her exclusive picture with Stray Kids' Felix taken at the offline event, fans could not stop gushing over it. In the picture, the idol is seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt, complementing his look with blonde hair. It is visible in the picture that the idol is proposing to a fan with a duped diamond ring as he kneels on one knee, about to place the ring on her finger.

The blond-haired STAY is dressed in a classy princess-like blue dress, with her left ring finger extended towards the idol as he holds the ring. At the Japan offline event, lucky fans were able to take pictures with the Stray Kids member, and as part of fanservice, the Deep End singer might have fake proposed to the fan as she might have asked him to do so.

As the picture went viral on social media, fans expressed how lucky the aforementioned STAY is to have experienced Felix proposing to them. While some fans were over the moon after seeing the picture and ecstatic for her, others shared that they were jealous and wished to be in her place.

Some fans even reacted hilariously, pretending to be fine after watching the Deep End singer propose to the STAY, while others continued to showcase different reactions. Fans continued to compliment Felix's look, as seen in the viral picture.

Apart from taking pictures with fans, Felix also responded to questions from fans. While answering one fan's question about the SEVENTEEN member he is closest to, he responded that he is close to Seungkwan, sending the internet into a meltdown once again.

Stray Kids are set to hold their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release a new album, and much more exciting content in 2024.