"The power of Danceracha": Fans proud as Stray Kids’ Felix, Hyunjin, and Lee Know score 8 out of 9 most liked Instagram posts shared by WKorea in 2023

On January 11, 2024, three members of Stray Kids, Felix, Hyunjin, and Lee Know, created a buzz on social media as their W Korea Instagram posts were declared some of the most liked among the fourth-generation K-pop solo idols in 2023.

Fans took to social media to celebrate, stating that the trio continues to cement their status as promising fourth-generation K-pop idols and showcases the power of DanceRacha, a sub-unit of Stray Kids.

In the sub-unit, Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix are the main dancers, and the trio is also referred to as the "VisualRacha" of the group. Thus, their posts emerged as some of the most-liked posts of fourth-generation K-pop idols on W Korea's Instagram post.

"DanceRacha takeover": Fans are proud of Stray Kids' Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix's latest milestone

W Korea shared the nine most liked posts in 2023 of the fourth-generation K-pop solo idols between January 2023 to December 2023. Among them, three of the Stray Kids members—Lee Know, Hyunjin, and Felix—were featured in eight different posts.

Felix has five posts, Lee Know has two, and Hyunjin has one post among the most-liked Instagram posts shared by W Korea. Thus, they appeared in eight of the most-liked posts shared by the media outlet among the fourth-generation K-pop idols in 2023.

Since the trio is part of the DanceRacha sub-unit of the K-pop group, fans are boasting about the group's visuals continuing to dominate the fourth generation of K-pop with their talent and hard work.

Many are also wondering that since their individual photoshoots are driving a huge influx of engagement, traffic, and visibility, social media might crash if the trio is brought together for a single magazine cover photoshoot.

Needless to say, fans are proud and continue to share congratulatory posts for the Stray Kids members' latest milestone on social media. Fans are proud as Felix, Hyunjin, and Lee Know scored eight out of the nine most-liked Instagram posts shared by W Korea in 2023.

DanceRacha debuted on August 26, 2018, with the music video titled Lee Know X Hyunjin X Felix, which was associated with the SKZ-PLAYER series, where the trio enchanted fans with their smooth choreography and moves.

They later performed WOW in 2019 at their first world tour, District 9: Unlock. The group continues to release new music and the trio released TASTE, part of the album—MAXIDENT—in 2022.

Stray Kids is set to embark on an exciting journey in 2024, conducting their third world tour, holding their fourth fan meeting, releasing a new album, and more.