"Organic king": Fans rejoice as Stray Kids' Hyunjin surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram

On January 7, 2024, STAYs celebrated Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest milestone as he reached 10 million followers on his official Instagram account. The S-Class singer achieved this feat in less than a year, with his Instagram account being verified in August 2023. Shortly after, fans flooded social media with posts celebrating the Stray Kids member's recent accomplishments.

One user even commented that all of Hyunjin's followers are organic and called him "organic king."

"HYUNJIN 10 MILLION": Fans celebrate Stray Kids' member's latest milestone on social media

Stray Kids' Hyunjin is the group's visual, lead rapper, and dancer, making his debut in 2018 with the mini-album I am Not after training at JYP Entertainment. The Love Untold singer has gained widespread popularity among fans for his songs, dancing skills, and rapping style.

He opened his official Instagram on August 2, 2023. Since then, he has garnered over 10 million followers, achieving this milestone in less than a year, proving his global influence and strong fanbase supporting his solo and group endeavors.

With less than forty-seven posts on his Instagram account (@hyunjinnnn), where he shares pictures from his daily life, he has received comments totaling over fifty thousand, showcasing strong social media engagement.

As fans learned about him surpassing ten million followers on the aforementioned social media platform, they took to social media to congratulate Stray Kids member.

STAYs also started trending hashtags, including HYUNJIN 10 MILLION and happy 10M, on Instagram and others to celebrate. They expressed their pride in him and their anticipation for even more followers in the future.

Fans rejoice as Stray Kids member surpassed 10 million followers on Instagram:

He has been selected as the global brand ambassador for the Italian luxury fashion company Versace. Fans have been referring to the Stray Kids member as the Versace prince, cementing his status as one of the most fashionable K-pop idols with impeccable visuals that stand out among the crowd.

He sang many solo songs, including The Love Untold, Miss You, Icecream, and others. The group recently attended the 38th Global Disc Awards, winning the Global K-pop Artists Award and going viral for their interactions at the award ceremony.

The Stray Kids member is set to make 2024 an unforgettable year, as the group has already released an agenda for this year through STEP OUT 2034, including a third world tour, a fourth fan meeting, a new album, and much more.