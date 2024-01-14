"URI BOO AND LIXXIE ARE ACTUALLY BUDDIES!!???": Fans go wild as Stray Kids' Felix reveals he's close with SEVENTEEN'S Seungkwan

On January 14, 2024, Stray Kids' Felix revealed to a fan that he's close with SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan at an offline event held at the Kyoto Pulse Plaza in Japan for the group's 1st EP, Social Path (feat. LiSA)/Super Bowl" (Japanese version).

At the offline event in Japan, STAYs who were able to attend got the opportunity to have conversations and take pictures with the group members at the venue.

One fan shared that when they asked Stray Kids' Felix about the SEVENTEEN member he is closest to, the Deep End singer replied that he is close to Seungkwan. This revelation sent fans into a frenzy, as they did not expect it. One user tweeted:

"I LOVE BEING A STAYCARAT": Fans in awe as Stray Kids' Felix and the SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan are close friends

Stray Kids released their first extended play, Social Path/Super Bowl (Japanese version), on September 6, 2023, officially termed the group's Japan's first EP, as the other two albums, including All In and Circus, have been categorized as mini-albums.

Naturally, the offline event for the aforementioned extended play took place at the Kyoto Pulse Plaza on January 14, 2024. A lucky fan, who goes by the Twitter username @JAMINI_F, had the opportunity to interact with the Stray Kids member during the autograph session and ask questions.

She inquired about the SEVENTEEN member Felix is closest to, and he responded that he is closest to Seungkwan, also providing her with an autograph. The STAY also recommended her bias, Mighao, and expressed a wish for a TikTok collaboration between the Stray Kids' sub-unit, Danceracha, and the SVT Performance team.

As soon as CARATs and STAYs learned that both Seungkwan and Felix are close friends, they were over the moon and took to social media to express their shock and elation at discovering this friendship. They further stated that other Stray Kids members, including Bang Chan, Changbin, and Hyunjin, are close with SEVENTEEN members like Wonwoo, Mingyu, Dino, and others.

They also expressed surprise at the revelation of Felix and Seungkwan's close friendship but acknowledged that, given their social personalities, such friendships can be revealed. Fans went wild as a Stray Kids member revealed he's close with Seventeen's Seungkwan at the Japan offline fan event.

Meanwhile, several photos of the idol with fans at the aforementioned event are circulating on the internet, evoking various opinions from fans who hope to meet the Deep End singer someday.

Stray Kids are set to hold their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release a new album, and a special album in 2024.