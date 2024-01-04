"Truly an angel": Fans react as Stray Kids' Felix donates 100 million KRW to UNICEF to help children suffering from an unsanitary environment in Laos

Stray Kids’ Felix donated 100 million Korean won to UNICEF to help children in Laos living under poor sanitary conditions. On January 4, UNICEF officially stated that the Stray Kids member donated 100 million Korean won and became the youngest member of UNICEF’s Honors Club History.

The funds made by the LALALALA singer will be used to help Laotian children facing difficulties due to poor drinking water, sanitation, and nutrition. As reported by SPOT TV News, Felix said,

“I participated in this donation because I wanted to share the love I received, I hope that children in Laos will grow up healthy in a safe environment.”

Fans took to social media to praise the S-Class singer’s philanthropic act while talking about his previous donations. A user on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the news shared by @KpopHerald and called the singer an “angel.”

“Lee Felix, the man that you are”: Fans react as the Stray Kids member donates 100 million KRW to UNICEF for helping Laotian children

The Korean Committee of UNICEF announced that the ROCK-STAR singer became the youngest member of the Honors Club in UNICEF's history. Due to Laotian children's poor sanitation conditions and underdeveloped growth, he donated 100 million Korean Won (approximately 76,500 U.S. Dollars).

The secretary general of the Korean Committee of UNICEF, Cho Mi-jin, spoke about the singer's gesture and said:

“It is even more meaningful that the good influence of Felix, who is loved by people around the world, can be conveyed to children around the world through UNICEF. I hope to bring great hope and courage to the children of Laos as they welcome the new year. I am truly grateful to Felix, who gave me the gift, for his warm sharing.”

After hearing this news, fans shared their thoughts on social media. Many fans expressed their pride in the Stray Kids member. Here are some reactions:

Stray Kids ties with EXO 4th longest-charting K-pop act on Billboard's Artists 100

On January 3, 2024, it was confirmed that Stray Kids’ latest album ROCK-STAR, ranked No. 43 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart. ROCK-STAR debuted at No. 1 on Billboard 200 and continued to chart in the top 50 in its consecutive seventh week.

Stray Kids rose to No. 26 on Billboard’s Artists 100. This has marked their 47th non-consecutive week on the chart. They are now the fourth longest-charting K-pop act on Billboard, tying with the boy group EXO.

Expand Tweet

Following K-pop artists like BTS, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, and NCT 127, Stray Kids has joined EXO with the most cumulative weeks on Billboard's Artists 100 chart.