"An icon": Fans cheer as Stray Kids' Felix becomes the only 4th generation idol to rank in the Top 10 EMV generated by K-Pop idols in last two years

Stray Kids member Felix made headlines after becoming the only fourth-generation idol in the Top 10 list of K-pop idols who generated over $10 million in Earned Media Value (EMV). The list was shared by an X user, @BPHallOfFame on Monday, February 5, 2024. They shared an update of the Top 10 K-pop artists who generated outstanding EMV in the last two years for their brands as ambassadors.

Fans were delighted when they saw that Felix had amassed over $70 million EMV, surpassing multiple artists. They included BTS' Jimin, NCT's Jaehyun, and SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan.

Upon learning the news, they took to X to express their joy and delight at learning about the Stray Kids' band member's achievement. While some congratulated him on X, one fan called him an icon.

Fans celebrate as Felix, BLACKPINK members, and BTS V make historic records in generating EMV

While the Stray Kids member was on Number 7 on the Top 10 list, BLACKPINK's Rosé topped the list for generating over $553 million in EMV for her brands in 2022 and 2023. The singer is an ambassador for luxury brands including Yves Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co., Rimowa, Sulwhasoo, and more.

She was followed by BLACKPINK's Jisoo with a combined EMV of $496 million for her brands Dior and Cartier, among others. Another BLACKPINK member Jennie was also on the list with a combined EMV of $485 million for the last two years for her brands such as Chanel and Calvin Klein.

Following Jennie was her bandmate Lisa with a combined EMV value of $337 million for 2022 and 2023 for brands like Bulgari, and CELINE, among others. She was followed by BTS' Kim Taehyung aka V with $279 million worth of EMV for brands like Cartier and CELINE.

Ranking at the sixth position was Cha Eunwoo with an EMV total of $92 million for Dior, Chaumet, and The North Face, among other endorsements. Stray Kids' Yongbok Lee aka Felix who amassed over $70 million EMV for Louis Vuitton after becoming its ambassador in August 2023.

BTS' Jimin came in eighth with $23 million EMV for Dior and Tiffany & Co. for the year 2023 since that's when he was appointed as the face of both brands. At the ninth position was NCT Jaehyun with $10 million EMV for Prada. SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan was in the tenth position with $8 million EMV generated for Yves Saint Laurent.

Fans lavished praise on all the stars for achieving such a massive feat in the fashion world. However, Felix in particular dominated the discussion on X. Admirers lauded the artist for his global influence in raking in such a massive EMV for Louis Vuitton just a couple of months after becoming one of its ambassadors.

It was revealed in August 2023 that the Stray Kids member will serve as the worldwide brand ambassador for the French luxury brand Louis Vuitton. Felix has since made an enormous impact on the growth and improvement of the brand.

A statistic called earned media value (EMV) is used to determine the financial worth of the exposure obtained through non-paid advertising campaigns. These are frequently produced through social media platforms and other digital channels. Additionally, the data for the EMV for 2022 and 2023 was combined and sorted using Lefty x Karla Otto's reports.