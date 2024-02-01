"No one can replace her": Fans cheer as Jisoo's outfit from 2023 Dior Haute Couture show chosen as one of the pieces on display at the brand's museum

As a worldwide ambassador for the French luxury fashion house Dior since 2021, Jisoo of BLACKPINK is frequently spotted at the forefront of the pew at the brand's runway presentations, decked out in all-Dior. More recently, Jisoo imitated fashion legend, Audrey Hepburn, during her appearance at Dior's Spring 2023 Haute Couture presentation, by dressing in a classically elegant crisp white dress placed over an elongated white collared shirt.

On February 1, 2024, a Twitter account @NEWSJISOO, shared an update on social media regarding the same. The account explained that the musician's particular Audrey Hepburn-inspired white outfit from the 2023 Dior Haute Couture extravaganza had been put on display at the brand's museum exhibition.

Naturally, the idol's fans were thrilled to come across this news and lavished praise on the BLACKPINK idol on X.

"She's a GODDESS": Fans look back at Jisoo's look from Dior's Spring 2023 Haute Couture show

With its flowing white dress and vintage '50s details like broad straps, a cinched waist, and a long skirt, Jisoo stood out in the crowd. Fans feel she achieved an exquisite, graceful appearance with the look that might have come straight out of an Audrey Hepburn movie from the mid-1950s.

The K-pop sensation and BLACKPINK singer donned the all-white apparel to support Dior's creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and the fashion house's most recent luxurious collection.

The outfit included a sheer white blouse beneath and a white dress with wide shoulders, an intricately embroidered bodice, and a pleated skirt in white. She coupled her look with white lace pointy-toe heels and a white and floral Dior top-handle purse to complete the ensemble.

The Eyes on Me singer also had a Roman Holiday look to her hair and cosmetics. Her black hair was tied up in a high chignon, her forehead adorned with jagged baby bangs. Peter Philips, creative director of Dior's cosmetics, used a dab of blush, a smidge of liner, and a little sweep of pink lipstick to complete her iconic look.

As fans came to learn that the iconic look flaunted by Jisoo had been put on display as part of the Dior Museum, they couldn't help but be proud. Fans and admirers of the Eyes on Me singer flooded Twitter, presently X, with appreciation posts of the musician's face value and global influence, calling her the "true embodiment of Dior."

Furthermore, according to estimates from Vogue Business, on October 11, 2023, the BLACKPINK idol became the Top Influencer for Dior Spring/Summer 2024, accounting for 26% or $11.5M of Dior's total Earned Media Value (EMV).

The musician topped the list, according to analytics site Lefty, with an engagement rate of 7% and an earned media value (EMV) of $22.4 million. For 2023 Paris Fashion Week, the superstar assisted Dior in bringing in $45.5 million in EMV, enabling the house to overtake Saint Laurent, for which, her bandmate Rosé serves as an ambassador.

Jisoo was appointed as Dior's global ambassador for both fashion and beauty in March 2021. Previously, the French fashion house witnessed the South Korean singer's major influence on Dior's fall 2022 assortment when news of the singer's new position as ambassador was made public.

At present, BLACKPINK Jisoo has reportedly joined his brother's company BLISSOO, after terminating her solo contract with YG Entertainment in December 2023. However, she renewed her group contract as a BLACKPINK member with YG Entertainment.