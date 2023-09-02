“Really a princess”: BLACKPINK’s Jisoo has fans gushing over her ethereal visuals at Lady Dior exhibition inauguration party

Jisoo stopped hearts as she arrived at the Lady Dior exhibition inauguration party in Seoul on September 1, 2023. Fans and paparazzi were left agape as Dior’s COO Olivier Bialobos, personally escorted her to the event. The luxury brand’s Chief Communication and Image Officer was seen waiting at the exhibition entrance to receive Jisoo.

Expand Tweet

Elegantly dressed in a Dior ensemble and a classic Dior bag, Dior's treatment of the BLACKPINK idol maintained that she is indeed the brand’s princess as Olivier welcomed her with a warm embrace. He is also known to be fond of the BLACKPINK star as he can always be seen conversing with her at every Dior event.

The Lady Dior exhibition was held for the unveiling of the iconic Dior bag that Princess Diana often carried. The unique craftsmanship that played a huge role in the inception of its 42 never-seen-before variations was the theme of the star-studded event.

Blinks flaunt on Twitter as BLACKPINK's Jisoo gets personally escorted at the event by Dior's COO

2023 had been quite eventful for the BLACKPINK star with a sold-out world tour BORN PINK, which will be concluded on September 17, 2023, in Seoul. Her solo album Me, released as the single track Flower quickly made it to the Billboard Top 10 ranking at No.2. The singer’s album B-side track, All Eyes On Me was performed by her live at her world tour concerts.

Fans also observed as the PR Manager of Dior Couture France posted a picture of the BLACKPINK star on her Instagram story, the only celebrity story on her profile from the event. Needless to say, the star is adored by the entire Dior family and Blinks can't feel any less pleased about it.

A peek at how her fans are gushing over Jisoo’s grace at the Dior event:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The star-studded Dior event was nothing short of stars coming down from the sky with big names such as BTS’ Jimin, ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, actress Han So-hee, actor Jung Hae-in, popular BigHit boy group TXT, etc. Dior was determined to turn the event into a mighty spectacle.

The moment for which Blinks were zealously anticipating arrived as their beloved star made an entrance at the Lady Dior exhibition. The event was held at the brand's Seongsu-dong concept store in South Korea. Jisoo’s ethereal visuals charmed everyone present there, and her fans couldn’t stop themselves from swooning over her.

Jisoo is reportedly set to make a comeback as an actress in an upcoming K-drama Influenza. The drama is penned by none other than the writer of the Oscar-winning film Parasite, Han Jin-won.