"What a crazy lineup": Fans in a frenzy as BLACKPINK's Jisoo, BTS' Jimin, TXT, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, and more speculated for Lady Dior event in Seoul

Luxury brand DIOR has a rich history of enlisting Korean celebrities as its ambassadors, and this tradition continues with a glamorous event on the horizon. A prestigious gathering of these cherished celebrities is speculated set to grace the Lady DIOR celebration, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul from September 2 to 17, 2023.

The impressive lineup of attendees reads like a who's who of the entertainment industry, featuring esteemed K-pop and K-drama luminaries such as BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, BTS’ Jimin, etc. The rumored star-studded ensemble is thus enough to make anyone do a double-take.

Many dignified Korean celebrities are rumored to grace the Lady Dior Exhibition from September 2 to 17 in Seoul

Marking the launch of Seoul's Frieze activities, DIOR has unveiled the highly anticipated Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition. The iconic handbag, famously carried by Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, stands as a symbol of timeless elegance and has been a subject to immense popularity since its inception. It has continually evolved through artistic projects like Lady Dior As Seen By and the Dior Lady Art collaborations, all the while remaining an integral part of the brand's identity.

The Lady Dior Celebration Exhibition serves as a platform to showcase 42 previously unseen interpretations of the bag. Interestingly, this will be presented by a diverse array of multidisciplinary artists.

This momentous event is set to illustrate the enduring charm and audacious grace of the Lady Dior in a contemporary and interactive manner. The setting for this exhibit will be at the brand's Seongsu-dong concept store in South Korea, providing a fitting backdrop for the works of 24 esteemed Korean artists.

Among the artists are sculptor Bahk Seon-ghi, visual artist and production designer Choi Jeong-hwa, still-life painter Gigisue, multimedia humorist Gim Hong-sok, and monochrome Dansaekhwa artist Ha Chong-hyun. The inclusion of international artists represents the universal appeal and admiration for this iconic handbag.

Aside from them, the speculated guest list for this event consists of many prominent Korean celebrities. Other notable figures include ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, TXT, NewJeans’ Haerin, and actors Jung Hae-in, Kim Yuna, and Han Sohee, Hwang In-yeop, and Lomon are also expected to grace the occasion. The anticipation for the celebration began building when Cha Eun-woo shared pictures featuring a small replica of the Lady Dior bag.

Fans were more than elated at the thought of witnessing some of their most favorite celebrities on the dais together. Taking to X, they shared their excitement on the same.

The rumored artists participating in this exhibition aim to spotlight the intricate craftsmanship and enduring allure of the Lady Dior handbag. Their collective efforts by coming together as "faces of the brand" will celebrate the constant evolution and experimentation that keeps this iconic DIOR creation relevant and sought after.

As such, fans are eagerly awaiting the interactions between their favorite artists, who have never been seen at an official together. With the countdown to this celebration beginning, the excitement is much-anticipated, and fans are eagerly awaiting a firsthand look at the timeless elegance of this legendary exhibition.