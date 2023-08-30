BLACKPINK Jisoo's look for Dior Beauty's latest campaign wins the internet: "Our Dior beauty queen"

BLACKPINK's Jisoo recently starred in Dior Beauty's latest campaign, lending her stunning visuals for the Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum. The K-pop sensation recently modeled for the new Dior Forever Couture Perfect Cushion as well, showcasing the versatility of the cushion foundation by incorporating it into several different makeup looks.

While the luxury beauty brand hasn't officially released the new campaign as of yet, Elle Korea took to its Instagram account to post the latest picture as well as the fashion film for the new product.

In the post's caption, the popular magazine stated that the BLACKPINK member will be featuring in the global campaign for the same, noting that the serum is an extension of their iconic anti-aging range.

BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fans) were thrilled to hear the news, celebrating the K-pop star bagging yet another global campaign with the French luxury brand.

Fan reaction (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum is an anti-aging skincare product that leaves the skin plump and dewy. The beauty brand claims one can start seeing visible results within seven days only, with the product helping with the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pores and uneven skin tone. The serum promotes skin elasticity and firmness, leaving the skin fresh and youthful.

BLACKPINK Jisoo rocked an effortless hair and makeup look for Dior Capture Totale Le Sérum global campaign

Jisoo looked absolutely gorgeous in the latest Dior Beauty campaign, sporting a plain white top that allowed her stunning visuals to be the star of the show. Her flawlessly glowing skin is the central focus of the campaign pictorial, thus helping highlight the effectiveness of the anti-aging serum.

Expand Tweet

The FLOWER singer went with a beautiful dewy base for her makeup look, which lent her skin a healthy and flawless glow. She paired it with a natural pink lip shade, blurring out the edges to make her lip makeup look more seamless.

Jisoo's eye makeup look was subtle yet chic, with the singer incorporating a thin winged liner along her upper lash line. Along with that, she coated her lashes with a light coat of mascara, providing an instant lift. She also went with a dusting of light-toned shimmery eyeshadow, providing depth to her eyes without looking too intense.

Expand Tweet

For her hairstyle, the BLACKPINK member opted for a neat look, flaunting her naturally straight hair with an off-center part. The hairdo requires next to no heat styling, making it a great look to re-create from the comfort of one's home.

Fans celebrated Jisoo's collaboration with the French beauty brand, with several of them exclaiming that she was the "best global ambassador" of Dior. An X user noted that the BLACKPINK member was "building her empire" one campaign at a time, having recently featured in the 2023 Fall-Winter campaign for the fashion brand Dunst.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@ellekorea)

BLACKPINK members have been keeping busy as the final leg of their BORN PINK World Tour draws close, with the last two performances being scheduled for September 16-17 in Seoul. The tour has been a career-high for the hit K-pop girl group, breaking several records around the world.