“Breathtakingly beautiful”: Fans awestruck to see Cha Eunwoo in the latest behind-the-scenes photos for W Korea X Chaumet

Cha Eun-woo, widely known as Eunwoo, has sent his fans into a frenzy as his new behind-the-scenes photos for W Korea X Chaumet recently emerged online. On November 23, 2023, the latest photos were released online, where the K-pop singer-actor was seen flaunting ethereal and exquisite jewelry pieces by Chaumet from Liens and BeeMyLove.

For a considerable amount of time, Cha Eun-woo has been linked to the French jewelry business, Chaumet, and has appeared in many of its marketing initiatives, most notably the Liens campaign that launched in early 2023. Additionally, he has been present at a number of Chaumet events, such as the 2023 inauguration of the brand's store at Seoul's Shinsegae flagship store.

Naturally, the latest collaboration had fans flocking to social media to hail the Decibel actor as "Breathtakingly beautiful."

Fans swoon over Cha Eunwoo's latest BTS photos for W Korea X Chaumet

In one of the images for W Korea, the singer-turned-actor is seen donning a black hooded tapered blazer with dark grey stripes on it. The star opted to wear nothing underneath as part of the look. This helped highlight the luxury jewelry pieces from Chaumet such as ear cuffs, rings, and a gold bracelet. He paired them with a formal pair of black trousers fastened with a belt to complete the ensemble.

In another pictorial, he is seen in a black mesh shirt with half-done buttons. He paired it all-black trousers, as he posed for the cameras while sitting on a chair. With his distinctive haircut, the star managed to show off his Chaumet accessories, justifying his role as the brand's global ambassador.

In addition, in the third picture, Eunwoo is seen flaunting a white sleeveless vest with Chaumet necklaces and rings. This specific picture, which included a river as its backdrop, had a modern vibe to it but also a hint of the Renaissance, summarizing the centuries-old credo of the French luxury company, "from tradition to modernity."

Upon the release of the W Korea cover and pictorials, admirers of Cha Eun-woo were left floored and exclaimed that Chaumet had made an appropriate decision in selecting the actor from A Good Day To Be A Dog to serve as their global ambassador.

Inside the acting industry, Eunwoo has left a lasting impression. His credits include roles in popular K-dramas such as A Good Day To Be A Dog, Decibel, My ID is Gangnam Beauty, and True Beauty, in which he demonstrated his acting skills and won praise from critics.

Beyond entertainment, Eunwoo's versatility has led him to emcee variety shows and other events, where his charm and humor have captivated audiences.