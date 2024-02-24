"The most gorgeous looking people": Internet reacts as Stray Kids' Hyunjin and Anne Hathaway captured sitting next to each other at Milan Fashion Week

On February 23, 2024, Stray Kids member Hyunjin attended Versace's fall-winter 2024 Milan Fashion Week presentation. During the fashion event, he was seated close to the Hollywood sensation Anne Hathaway, dressed in a leather little red dress from Versace.

When the pictures surfaced online, fans went through an online meltdown to see the Untitled rapper interacting with The Devil Wears Prada star. One fan wrote on X and hailed the two as the "most gorgeous" celebutantes of the evening.

Although this is the Stray Kids star's first presentation at the fashion house since his formal appointment as a Versace ambassador, the 2024 Milan Fashion Week does not represent his inaugural Versace show. In 2023, Hyunjin was seen in Cannes, France, attending Dua Lipa's "La Vacanza" women's collection.

"THEY ARE SERVING": aespa's Ningning was also seen sitting beside Anne Hathaway and Stray Kids' Hyunjin

The Stray Kids idol wore a black two-piece suit from Versace with matching boots on the evening of February 23 ET (February 24 KST). The satin-like fabric of Hyunjin's structured suit gleamed as paparazzi flashes signaled his arrival at the show's venue. Additionally, Hyunjin donned black nail polish for the event.

The celebrity opted for a few chain necklaces, stud earrings, and rings as his only accessories. A few tresses of his loose black hair framed his face, lightly slicked back, and his eyebrow piercing gracefully cushioned his entire look for the evening at Milan Fashion Week. Furthermore, he was seated beside famous actress Anne Hathaway. Fans entered an online frenzy to see him sitting with the American actress and interacting throughout the event.

Beside them, Ningning, a well-known female K-pop group member of aespa, was also seen seated to Anne Hathaway's left while donning a little black dress, as noticed by fans. She accessorized her look with simple jewelry, black high heels, and a long, straight hairstyle with minimal makeup. This further incensed the online clamor for X as admirers rushed to express their excitement.

On February 21, 2024, Hyunjin was first seen traveling to Milan Fashion Week when he was captured on camera at Incheon Airport in South Korea. He was also completely decked out in a classic Versace ensemble, sporting gray denim, Chelsea boots, a shirt with the brand's iconic Medusa head, a medium canvas tote bag with a tonal jacquard Barocco design, and more.

Meanwhile, Hyunjin warmed the hearts of her admirers as a video of the celebrity guiding a woman through a tumultuous crowd at the airport went viral on social media, demonstrating his considerate and kind demeanor. The event occurred at Milan Airport in Italy on February 24, 2024, when the Versace worldwide ambassador flew for the Fall-Winter Fashion Show as part of Milan Fashion Week.

In the meantime, Stray Kids is slated to perform at the I-Days Milano on July 12, 2024, at the Ippodromo SNAI La Maura, Italy. The group will perform in front of a massive 80,000 audience and is the first K-pop fourth-generation boy band to headline the festival.