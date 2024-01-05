"Watching us lose it so bad": STAYs go feral as Stray Kids' Hyunjin flexes a new eyebrow piercing at the airport

Hyunjin of Stray Kids recently made headlines on social media as he flexed a new eyebrow piercing that sent his fans into an online spiral of frenzy. The rapper departed for Jakarta on January 4, 2024, with his group to attend the Golden Disc Awards.

Hyunjin looked amazing while carrying out his role as an ambassador, wearing VERSACE from head to toe. Nevertheless, the warning lights went out when fans spotted what was hiding behind Hyunjin's sunglasses. Fans were ecstatic with the new development, which resulted in the idol trending worldwide on X (formerly Twitter).

For the unversed, the 38th Golden Disc Awards will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on January 6, 2024, at the Jakarta International Stadium. The K-pop industry's accomplishments will be recognized with the prestigious laurel. Sung Si-kyung and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo will serve as the hosts of the awards program.

Fans speculate Hyunjin performing at the Golden Disc Awards 2024 with the eyebrow piercing and tweets, "We will not make it"

Stray Kids have earned a nomination in the Album Division Bonsang (Main Award) category for their 2023 album ★★★★★ (5-STAR). On top of that, the group has been nominated for the Popularity Award at the 2024 Golden Disc Awards.

Hence, on January 4, 2024, while the octet Bang Chan, Felix, Hyunjin, Han, Changbin, I.N, Seungmin, and Lee Know made their way to the Incheon airport in Seoul, paparazzi and fans were stunned to discover about Hyunjin's new piercing.

Hyunjin was entirely clad in a VERSACE ensemble with a black hoodie, a black pair of baggy trousers, and black sunglasses, which he paired with his new eyebrow piercing.

In the K-pop scene, getting piercings is nothing new; before the rapper Stray Kids, musicians also had them. Jungkook of BTS was spotted with a highly fashionable accessory, a lip piercing, multiple ear piercings, and two eyebrow piercings. Jay B of GOT7 previously had a cheek piercing placed directly below his right eye and a nose piercing.

Fans went berserk and trended the hashtag "EYEBROW PIERCING" with over 17.8K reposts and tweets on X. They also wondered if the rapper would perform at the award ceremony in Jakarta flaunting his new eyebrow piercings. At the same time, several others wondered if the piercing was real or fake. Here are some reactions:

On the Circle Album Chart, ★★★★★ (5-STAR) peaked at number one for a full two weeks in a row, May 28 to June 3, 2023. The Korea Music Content Association (KMCA) recognized it as a five-time million-seller after it sold 4,330,039 copies in its debut week and 5,242,486 copies in June.

Additionally, ★★★★★ (5-STAR) was the top pre-ordered album on May 30, 2023. It surpassed the sales of its predecessor, FML, from SEVENTEEN. The K-pop group from JYP Entertainment sold over 4.93 million copies before the album ever hit stores. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's FML sold 4.64 million copies (pre-orders).