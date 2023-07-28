“I feel mesmerised by them for real”: BTS’ Jungkook’s fans flabbergasted after the SEVEN singer shows off his new piercings on Weverse live

On July 28, BTS’ Jungkook surprised ARMYs by hosting an impromptu Weverse live from his bed, shirtless, with a thick white sheet covering his body. While ARMYs were surprised at the sudden appearance of BTS’ maknae on their social media timelines, his new piercings took them even more by surprise.

For those unfamiliar, the SEVEN singer is very fond of piercings and tattoos and has multiple ones on his face and body.

Pointing towards his ear, BTS’ Jungkook showed off his new piercings alongside his Antihelix and commented on how good they looked. Additionally, he showed off his new double lip piercing, called a 2 lip hoop.

"I feel mesmerised by them for real", @maineventjeon wrote, praising his new piercings, accompanied by a brief 10-second video of the Euphoria singer.

"I feel mesmerised by them for real", praising his new piercings, accompanied by a brief 10-second video of the Euphoria singer.

BTS’ Jungkook’s fans react to his new piercings on his recent Weverse live stream

SK POP @SKPopCulture Check on all your JJK stan friends, we're not okay... because Jeon 🏼 Flexing!





If BTS’ Jungkook’s shirtless avatar wasn’t enough to surprise ARMYs, the Dreamers’ singer also showcased his new piercings. He showed off multiple new piercings across the Antihelix of his ear.

Previously, he had only two piercings, but now the artist has five. A delicate chain connected two of the piercings and the one in the middle. The silver-themed earrings joined together create a bold yet delicate overall look.

Additionally, he has replaced his previous singular lip piercing with two lip hoops. ARMYs showered praise on the Euphoria singer’s new piercings and how he unabashedly showcased them without any fear of hate or judgment from anti-fans.

He confessed that the reason he loves getting piercings is because he doesn’t have sharp features and has a round face. Hence, the piercings give his face a new dimension.

He finally put the ting piercing on! It actually looks so good





: I kind of like excessive things (like this). Because I don't have sharp looks (features) and I look round





This was BTS’ Jungkook’s second Weverse livestream in two days, and although the live stream lasted only for about 30 minutes, the Dreamers singer charmed ARMYs. Not only did he show off his new piercings, but he also answered a few fan questions and even flexed his biceps for the camera.

Jimin too made a surprise appearance on the maknae member’s Weverse live stream and simply commented, "Good morning, Jungkook. I got up". His surprise comments got the My You singer giggling.

BTS’ Jungkook gives a hilarious reaction to the trophy fall for M Countdown





JUNGKOOK WEVERSE POST

ARMY, thank you for winning first place in M Countdown! Thanks to you, I've won first place twice in M Countdown!!! [Laughing... But you were watching it in real time, right? I saw the trophy flying away. Hahaha..Hahahahaha thank you!!!





On July 27, BTS’ maknae earned his second win for his debut single SEVEN on M Countdown. Although the singer wasn’t present at the event, he witnessed the epic trophy fall, which had the internet in splits.

M Countdown host (G)I-DLE‘s Miyeon was holding the trophy in one hand and speaking to the camera when the top of the trophy suddenly fell off. Surprised by it, she managed to smile, and with the help of MONSTA X’s Shownu, they managed to piece the trophy back in place. ARMYs noticed it and shared hilarious reactions on social media.

Even the SEVEN hitmaker watched the hilarious mishap unfold live on his TV screen and took to Weverse to react to it.

“ARMY, thank you for number one on ‘M Countdown!’ Thanks to you all, I was able to be number one on ‘M Countdown’ twice!!! Hehe. Uh… I was actually watching it live? I saw the trophy head come off hahaha. Hahahahahahah thank you!!!”

BTS’ maknae will be performing SEVEN live on SBS’ Inkigayo on July 30.