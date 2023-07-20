“He’s pure seratonin”: ARMYs gush over BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven making MV

BTS fans were in for a treat when the music video sketch of Jungkook's recent song, Seven, was released just two days after the official photo sketch. The music video sketch, also known as an MV sketch or concept photos, offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into Seven's creative process and preparation that goes into making a music video.

It featured the entire process that included the interactions of Jungkook, Han Sohee, the directors, producers, and the other staff members. The video, uploaded on BTS' YouTube channel on July 19, provided insights into different settings, outfits, and hairstyles of the artists, giving fans a taste of the overall concept and aesthetic of Seven.

Additionally, it included scenes that didn't make it into the final version of the music video, adding to the excitement for fans.

"The actor and the sweetheart": BTS maknae wins fans' hearts in Seven MV shoot sketch

The sketch's beginning featured a compilation of small videos from various moments during the shoot, with the song Seven playing in the background. Fans appreciated the traditional approach to making the music video, using actual sets and locations, and minimal green screen for visual effects, which gave the video a genuine and authentic feel.

The music video sketch allowed fans to immerse themselves in the creative journey of the song, making them feel even closer to their beloved BTS members. In one of the scenes, while talking about the song, user jk said:

There’s no Music Video like this in Korea, right? (via YouTube/Bangtantv)

The music video also featured an unexpected pairing of Han Sohee and Jungkook that delighted fans. Throughout the behind-the-scenes footage, fans could see them rehearsing together, guided by directors, to bring out the best in their scenes.

However, some fans expressed their frustration as they wanted more behind-the-scenes moments of the two stars together, possibly interacting or sharing candid moments.

Additionally, fans were disappointed that there wasn't a photo of Jungkook and Han Sohee together, as they hoped for a glimpse of their chemistry off-screen.

Despite this, Jungkook took the opportunity to express his gratitude and appreciation to Han Sohee for featuring in the music video. His heartfelt words were well-received by fans, who admired his professionalism and respectful demeanor towards his co-star.

Regarding that, in a Weverse live earlier, he had mentioned:

"Han Sohee helped me a lot as the main character"

In the MV shoot sketch as well, he said:

"Han Sohee-ssi really helped me and I was able to act easily because of her" (via YouTube/Bangtantv)

BTS fans took to Twitter to express their happiness:

Jungkook was so happy, excited and had so much fun in the shooting sketch for Seven Music Video. He filmed on top of train, soaked in rain and asked there's no other mv like this in Korea. Jungkook's acting and facial expressions were praised. His acting made everyone happy!

During the music video shoot sketch of Seven, Jungkook playfully hinted at the possibility of appearing on Suga's show, Suchwita. Fans were thrilled when the news was confirmed on July 19.

In the sketch, Jungkook expressed his fondness for his hyung, Suga, and their unique dynamic, which fans lovingly referred to as a sweet love-hate relationship. Their camaraderie was evident through Jungkook's dialogues, adding to the fans' delight. The maknae playfully mentioned how Suga might be amazed by the explicit song that he had created. Teasing the upcoming episode of Suchwita, he said:

"This is all from experience. I’ve been a singer for 10 years now. I should be able to do this. But Yoongi hyung still looks akward when he does things like this.” (via YouTube/Bangtantv)

Indeed, the music video shoot sketch of Seven was a treat for BTS fans. Despite the explicit nature of the song, Jungkook's cute and sweet personality shone throughout.

His sincerity and dedication to his artistry were evident, and fans wished him nothing but success and happiness as he embarked on his solo journey with Seven.