"He has the most adorable face ever": ARMYs swoon over latest MV photo sketch for BTS' Jungkook's solo debut Seven

On July 16, after the release of Jungkook's new Seven music video, a set of concept sketch photos featuring the idol was released. These photos, captured from various angles, showcased the star's versatility and charm.

Jungkook's Seven Music Video (MV) concept photos included a variety of intriguing visuals, each offering a unique perspective and hinting at different aspects of his latest project. These photos were released by BigHit Entertainment on their social media handles. Each photo was released in high quality, leaving fans in awe of the singer's look. This series of images offered a glimpse into the visual world of Seven.

"Adorable" - Fans hail Jungkook's look in Seven MV sketch photos

One concept photo portrays Jungkook seated at a dinner table alongside Sohee, dressed in a sleek black blazer, which is the very first scene of the video. This scene evokes an atmosphere of sophistication and intrigue, leaving fans wondering how the narrative will unfold.

Another concept photo showcases the idol on a train, exuding a cool and edgy vibe with his leather jacket and jeans. His permed hair adds to the dynamic energy of the shot. In the next image, Jungkook appears in a laundry room in ribbed jeans, donning a bluish-grey jacket, which is layered over a white vest. This photo radiates a casual yet stylish aesthetic, piquing curiosity about the significance of this particular location.

The concept photo that stands out the most shows the Seven singer in a funeral scene as he wears a black blazer inside a coffin. This is the scene where the American rapper, Latto is featured in the video. This striking image hints at a somber, emotional yet chaotic storyline, raising questions about the deeper meaning behind the scene.

In another image, Jungkook dons a striking red, black, and white printed leather jacket, paired with grey jeans. This bold fashion choice adds a touch of rebellion and mystery, leaving fans intrigued about the character. Sporting a striped black and white T-shirt layered with a grey jacket in another photo, the BTS maknae exudes a casual yet effortlessly stylish look.

All of these photos sent fans into a frenzy as they took to the comments section of BigHit Entertainment's post to express their views on the same.

Each of these concept photos presents a glimpse into the visual world that the idol showcased in the new single Seven. The varying settings, fashion choices, and scenes left fans in awe of the idol and his work.