“Leave him alone”: Fans express frustration over reporters present at the airport during Stray Kids’ Hyunjin’s return from a private schedule

On February 15, Stray Kids' Hyunjin arrived at Incheon International Airport from his private overseas schedule, as shown in a video shared by the South Korean media outlet STAR PLUS on their official YouTube channel. The singer's private schedule has not been revealed yet, but many fans speculate that he might have flown to Japan for vacation or to spend time with his family.

Aside from guessing his overseas schedule, the fandom was frustrated with the reporters present at the airport. Stray Kids' Hyunjin did not expect the arrival of the reporters at the airport and, as per fans, was trying to hide his face from them. Many fans took to social media, accusing the reporters of infringing on the singer's privacy. One person reacted to the video and said:

Expand Tweet

Fans want privacy for Stray Kids' Hyunjin

In the video uploaded by STAR PLUS, Stray Kids' Hyunjin was seen wearing a casual white jacket and brown pants. He was carrying his trolley and a bag on his shoulder and was guarded by two bodyguards.

Fans allege that the idol appeared slightly annoyed by the presence of cameras, indicating that he was not expecting journalists to be at the airport. They said that the idol looked shocked and felt unpleasant at the sight of the reporters in the video.

Expand Tweet

In the video, Hyunjin waved back at the reporters and journalists. Many fans observed this and said that even though the idol did not appreciate their presence, he was still courteous and made sure to acknowledge them. Fans stated that despite seeming drowsy, he rocked his casual airport look with his overpowering visuals.

Many fans were comforted by the fact that the idol's family was not caught in the frame as he returned from his reported private schedule. They wished him a good rest and leisure time before beginning his hectic schedule. Here are some reactions to the video:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Stray Kids is gearing up to headline the American Express BST Hyde Park concert on July 14, 2024. The group is also set to debut at the I-Days Milano annual music festival. They have recently debuted as the first fourth-generation group to headline the Gala des Pièces Jaunes and delivered an electrifying performance on January 26.

The group has also released its agenda for this year through STEP OUT 2024. This year, the members will conduct their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release a new album, special album, and much more.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE