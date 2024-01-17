On January 17, 2024, Stray Kids' Hyunjin conducted a live session on Instagram where he interacted with fans and fulfilled many of their wishes, sending the internet into a meltdown as he enchanted the STAYs with his barefaced charm.

He also danced to several K-pop idol songs during his Instagram live.

In his latest Instagram live, Stray Kids' Hyunjin asked the staff present in the same room if they could leave, expressing his wish that only STAYs remain on the application. Soon, the particular clip from the idol's Instagram went viral on social media, with fans agreeing with what the idol stated.

"He wants them to leave": Fans swoon over Stray Kids' Hyunjin's savage reply on Instagram live

On January 13, 2024, JYPE Entertainment re-launched the FANS application, a new interactive social media platform where fans and artists can interact freely.

The beta service for the Stray Kids community began on January 13, 2024, replacing the Bubble community, which was shut down on January 5, 2024. Launched with improved features and services, members joined the FANS application on January 14, 2024, leaving a series of messages for STAYs. The application crashed due to the huge influx of traffic, showcasing the global popularity of the fourth-generation group.

In an Instagram live conducted by Stray Kids' Hyunjin, while scrolling through his phone, he asked a staff member present in his practice room whether the FANS application is free or requires a membership. He further stated that people who have joined the Stray Kids community but are not STAYs should leave the application.

The clip soon went viral on social media, where STAYs clarified that Hyunjin did not ask people with no membership to leave but rather asked antis and trolls to leave the platform if they only joined the FANS application to spread hate. Fans assumed that he might have seen some bizarre comments on the FANS application, prompting his request for non-STAYs to leave.

Meanwhile, he also shared how he got his eyebrow pierced during the Instagram live, saying:

"When I woke up in the morning, I just wanted to do it for a change. I suddenly wanted to do it. I went to the piercing place and thought, 'I should just do it,' and I feel so good! I got my eyebrow pierced and went to eat!"

Stray Kids is set to embark on an exciting journey in 2024, conducting their third world tour, fourth fan meeting, releasing a new album, and a special album.