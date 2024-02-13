"That's an expensive face right there": Fans swoon as Stray Kids's Felix becomes the first 4th gen idol to grace Harpers BAZAAR Japan main cover

On February 13, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Japan unveiled Stray Kids' Felix as the first fourth-generation idol to grace the cover of their upcoming special/regular edition April issue, thus cementing the idol's status as one of the most influential and demanded K-pop idols of his time.

The outlet shared two cover pictures of the Deep End singer with the following words, including "Felix on Fire," "Rethinking our Future," and more, engraved on the cover, while the idol is visibly flaunting his clear skin while donning outfits from Louis Vuitton.

As soon as fans saw the latest covers of the idol for Harper's Bazaar Japan for the upcoming special edition, they were over the moon and took to social media to brag about him. One user stated that Felix has the most expensive face and tweeted:

"He's so stunning": Stray Kids' Felix dazzles STAYs with his new look for Harper Bazaar's Japan

In the latest released picture of Stray Kids' Felix, the idol is donning colorful and monochromatic outfits from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2024 collection by Nicolas Ghesquiere, flaunting his overpowering visuals and physique on the covers.

While in the first picture, he goes for a colorful look, in the second cover, he opts for a minimalistic look, donning black outfits that enhance the overall aesthetic.

While introducing Stray Kids member as the face of the outlet's April issue, they showered him with a plethora of compliments and stated on their Instagram account:

"Felix from Stray Kids, who continued to work on the world stage and made a successful dome tour in Japan, appeared wearing Louis Vuitton's spring-summer collection. In the private interview, he reveals the charms of Louis Vuitton, who is an ambassador, and his special connection to Nicola Jesquier, who is artistic director, and he also spoke in unambiguously about her feelings towards STAY and volunteering."

The outlet further revealed the idol's intention to return the love to his fans and stated on Instagram:

"I got a lot of warm love from people and fans around me, so I want to return that love to all my fans"

As the idol's cover for Harper's Bazaar Japan went viral on social media, fans could not stop complimenting the singer's new look, stating that he ended all the model's careers with his latest Louis Vuitton appearance.

Many also bragged about how Louis Vuitton should be thankful to the singer for promoting their brand on such a wide scale. The fandom also started trending the hashtag 'FELIXxBAZAARJAPAN' to promote his new endeavor on social media.

In recent news, the Stray Kids member was spotted in Laos for volunteer work with UNICEF, providing necessities of life including safe drinking water and a healthy diet to children who live in severe conditions lacking basic human needs.

Stray Kids have revealed their agenda for this year through a video titled STEP OUT 2024 listing their upcoming third world tour, fourth fan meeting, release of new albums, special albums, and much more.

