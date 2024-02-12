On February 9, 2024, Stray Kids Felix was featured in a local Laotian newspaper where a journalist detailed the star's UNICEF volunteer work and recent philanthropic activities.

The singer was recently spotted in Laos and traveled to the landlocked country for his volunteer work with the United Nations Children's Fund, dedicating his Lunar New Year vacation for it.

Fans took to social media to react to the news, resharing the article on X. One excited user tweeted:

"Yongbokie you are too precious for this world"

Expand Tweet

"Heartwarming story of FELIX'S volunteer work": Fans are proud of singer's latest activities

Expand Tweet

The news of the K-Pop star's latest philanthropic work has been shared by users on the internet. Pathet Lao Daily featured Stray Kids Felix in a column dedicated to the singer.

The outlet mentioned that the singer had arrived in the country for volunteer activities to help disadvantaged children by being part of UNICEF. It mentioned how the idol helped the children by providing them with safe drinking water, healthcare, and nutritional food.

The outlet also revealed how he had previously donated 100 million won to the Korean Committee of UNICEF to help the children of Laos. The donation also made him the youngest member of the UNICEF Honors Club among the group of contributors who donated over 100 million won in South Korea to UNICEF.

Some fans felt proud of the star for his good work, others continued to praise Felix for using his Lunar New Year vacation for a noble cause. They stated that the idol continues to inspire them with his sheer hard work and philanthropic activities and continued to wish that he should get rest as well.

Here are some fan reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In recent updates, the Deep End singer has emerged as the fastest fourth-generation idol to reach 12 million followers on Instagram, cementing his status as one of the most loved and influential fourth-generation K-pop idols among the fandom.

He recently interacted with fans at the KMS fan event held in Shanghai and also revealed to one of his fans that he will be volunteering abroad for the noble cause stating that it is one of the important activities for him.

Stray Kids are also set to headline the American Express presents BST Hyde Park concert on July 14, 2024.

The group has already released their agenda for 2024 through the STEP OUT 2024 video, where they will hold their third concert, fourth fan meeting, release a new album, special album, and much more.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE