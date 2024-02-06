"I CAN SEE POWER ON THEIR FACES": Fans excited as The Black Label confirms the debut of their first girl group for the 1st half of 2024

The Black Label officially announced the debut of their first girl group set in the first half of 2024 on February 6, 2024. The agency made the announcement through a press release on the South Korean platform, Naver. As soon as fans heard the news, they were eager to see the faces of the new K-pop idols.

Founded by producers Teddy and Kush, The Black Label is an associated company of YG Entertainment. It is one of the many record labels based in South Korea. Since the agency's announcement to launch its first girl group in 2024, the K-pop community has been abuzz with enthusiasm and excitement.

The community is guessing the names of the new K-pop idols as some pictures have been circulating on social media. The pictures indicate that the girls in the pictures could be the new faces of the upcoming rookie group. They took to social media to comment on the pictures with one person saying that they could se the power on the reported idols' faces.

"The journey to the sea of stars begins": Fans can't wait to see the list of new The Black Label group

The Black Label released a statement while officially confirming the debut of their first girl group.

"This is The Black Label. The girl group produced by The Black Label is preparing to debut in the first half of this year. Specific details will be released later. Please understand." The statement read.

The rookie group is set to step into the fifth generation of K-pop idols. Meanwhile, the K-pop community is excited to see how they will compete with the other groups like BABYMONSTER.

The fandom is confident since Teddy has worked with the trainees of the rookie group. They also believe that the group will make a strong launch and take the world by storm with their looks, vocals, and dance moves.

The agency has not yet revealed the names and faces of any members. However, several group pictures of the girl group are circulating on social media where fans assume they might debut in 2024.

There is a list of seven names rumored to be part of the group, including Annie, Erin Chung, Brittney Jang, Naomi Yamada, Bailey Sok, Chloe Lee, and Ella Gross. However, these names are only speculations and nothing has been confirmed by the record label yet.

Bailey Sok is a rumored member of the group and one of the most talented choreographers in the industry. Sok has been involved in choreographing famous songs, including Savage, Peaches, Shoong, 28 Reasons, Vibe Illusion and Spicy. She has also been involved in the dance break for BLACKPINK's Lisa.

Meanwhile, another rookie trainee, Ella Gross, was spotted with BLACKPINK in 2019. The other alleged member, Annie Moon, is also going viral for her rich background as she is the granddaughter and heiress of Samsung's founder.

The Black Label has yet to release the names and faces of the upcoming rookie group and they have stated that more information regarding it will be released soon.