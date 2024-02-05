Who is Ella Gross? All about the rumored trainee from The Black Label’s upcoming girl group

Ella Gross, the rumored trainee of The Black Label recently garnered a lot of attention, mostly due to her connection with the BLACKPINK rapper Jennie. Gross has already been in the spotlight for her rumored upcoming debut in The Black Label's upcoming girl group. Born in December 2008, Ella is an American-Korean, who is reportedly expected to debut in The Black Label with four other members.

Ella Gross initially went viral at the age of ten for her work as a child model and people recognized her for her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie. Apart from the early kickstart of her career, the trainee has a lot more impressive accomplishments. She has established herself as an actor through her feature in an original series Heather and has a large Instagram following with 4.2 million followers.

Although there hasn't been any official announcement from The Black Label about Ella's reported debut as a K-pop idol, fans are eagerly awaiting confirmation for the same.

Ella Gross, the rumored The Black Label trainee, is reportedly joining their upcoming girl group

As mentioned earlier, Ella Gross is an American-Korean who was born on December 1, 2008. Ella, who also goes by her Korean name, Nabi, has been garnering a lot of attention online for her rumored debut in The Black Label's upcoming girl band.

The rumored idol took over the internet previously for her resemblance to BLACKPINK's Jennie, which got her the nickname Little Jennie.

She has been an active part of the entertainment industry and began her journey as an actor at the age of ten. She appeared in the 2008 series Heathers and was also seen in several other movies and series. These included the 2019 Netflix original series, Malibu Rescue and 2020's Star Trek: Picard along with another 2019 series called Teachers.

The trainee, who's based in Los Angeles, was signed under the Monster Talent Management during her projects as a child actor and model. The agency is known to house stars in the Western entertainment industry such as Dylan Minnette and Zendaya, among others. However, given the current rumors about her debut, the trainee might've shifted her housing agency to The Black Label. The fourteen-year-old trainee is also a brand ambassador for the luxury brand, La Mer.

She has garnered a huge fanbase on her several social media platforms and has around 4.2 million Instagram followers. Given that the idol has already showcased her impressive talents as a model and actor, netizens are excited to see her work as a K-pop idol.

The rumored upcoming K-pop girl group under The Black Label is expected to have five members, Ella Gross, Brittney, Bailey, Chloe, and Annie. An alleged picture of the five members in one of The Black Label's practice rooms is being circulated on social media. This has only cemented fans' belief about the rumored debut.