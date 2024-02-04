The Black Label rumored trainees: Members, ages, & all we know so far about the upcoming girl group

The Black Label, a subordinate company of YG Entertainment is currently gearing up to introduce a new K-pop girl group. A picture featuring seven girls, who are believed to be members of the upcoming group, recently began circulating on Twitter.

Netizens were over the moon upon seemingly discovering the identities of the members of the new group from The Black Label. While the name of the group has not been confirmed as of this writing, fans were quick to recognize familiar faces who had made a mark in the industry in the past.

Expand Tweet

The Black Label to introduce a new influential girl group

The Black Label, a South Korean music label and subsidiary of YG Entertainment, is known for its focus on producing and promoting a diverse range of music including hip-hop, R&B, pop, and more. It was established by YG Entertainment's founder, Yang Hyun-suk, to explore different musical styles and cater to a wide audience.

Fans expressed their gratitude towards YG Entertainment and The Black Label for assembling a group of girls from diverse backgrounds. Netizens praised the initiative of creating a group featuring well-known individuals from the industry who are still in the early stages of their careers and can make a strong impact in the world of K-pop.

The pictures that surfaced online featured seven girls and fans were able to identify five of them. However, the identities of the remaining two members remain unknown as of this writing. Fans now await further information about the two individuals as excitement builds around the upcoming group.

Here are some details about the members identified by fans so far:

Annie Moon/Moon Seoyoon: Born in 2002, (currently aged 21), Annie Moon is possibly the oldest member of the group. Hailing from South Korea, she is the granddaughter of Lee Myung Hee, the chairwoman of Shinsegae. Annie attended Columbia University and additional details about her life are awaited.

Expand Tweet

Hanbyul: Born on November 18, 2005 (currently aged 16), this artist has ties to South Korea and Sweden. A former YG trainee from 2017 to 2020, she has participated in prominent shows like K-pop Star 6, The Last Chance, and CAP-TEEN.

Ella Gross: With links to South Korea and the United States, Ella Gross, who is also known by her Korean name, Nabi, was born on December 1, 2008 (currently aged 15). She has established herself as a model under The Black Label and is the ambassador for the luxury brand La Mer. Ella has amassed a substantial following on Instagram, boasting 4.1 million followers.

Bailey Sok: Born on February 24, 2004 (currently aged 19), Bailey Sok hails from South Korea and the United States. Renowned for her choreography skills, she co-choreographed Seulgi's 28 Reasons, Aespa’s Savage, Taeyang’s Vibe and Shoong!, and Red Velvet’s Psycho. She also appeared in the music video for Cruel alongside Jackson Wang.

Bailey is a social media sensation and has 1.9 million Instagram followers.

Chloe Lee/Lee Gawon: Born in 2005 (currently aged 18), Chloe Lee represents both South Korea and the United States. Before she embarked on her journey in the world of music, she worked as a model and featured in Adidas ads.

Netizens are eager to learn more about her as she performs as part of the upcoming group.

Netizens took to social media to express their excitement about these talented individuals coming together as a group. They were over the moon when they seemingly discovered their identities and were eager to learn more about them.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

It is important to note that netizens have identified only five of the seven members as of this writing and further information is currently awaited.

Fans are delighted that The Black label is set to bring new names to the industry. The label is associated with stars like Park Bogum, Jeon Somi, Zion.T, and more, and netizens can't wait to see what the new group brings to the table.