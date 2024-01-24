On January 24, 2024, YG Entertainment dropped a surprise announcement video on their official YouTube channel. In the video, the agency's founder, Yang Hyun-suk, stated that the agency has increased the number of in-house producers and promised faster releases.

The video was released to announce the comeback of their rookie singer Ahyeon to the group BABYMONSTER. She had taken a break from group activities due to her health conditions.

Shortly after founder Yang Hyun-suk announced the long-term plans related to the groups associated with their growth and development, fans took to social media to provide their own insights. A user conveyed that the decision-making process seemed prolonged, expressing hope for improved music quality as a result.

Expand Tweet

"Actions are more practical": Fans wants YG Entertainment to take actions instead of making announcement

Upon the release of the surprise announcement video, founder Yang Hyun-suk shared updates on Ahyeon's recovery, highlighting her improved health and well-being.

He further stated that she is back at YG Entertainment, recording songs, and will soon release Stuck in the Middle on February 1, along with a group mini-album in April. Additionally, the group plans to re-release its single Batter Up, featuring the voices of all seven members. He also asked fans to anticipate the upcoming full-length album for BABYMONSTER.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, while disclosing the long-term plans, Yang Hyun-suk mentioned an increase in in-house producers from ten to around forty to fifty. He promised that the album release process would be much faster and quicker than before.

The founder stated:

"We've significantly reinforced YG's in-house producers; we now have around forty to fifty. I promise the process will be much faster and quicker than before."

As clips from the surprise video announcement went viral on social media, fans expressed their desire to see the founder's words implemented practically.

They suggested that YG Entertainment should enhance its facilities and hire producers like Teddy. Additionally, many fans feel that YG Entertainment should start releasing more albums for its two significant groups, BLACKPINK and BABYMONSTER, instead of making such announcements without delaying their comebacks.

While some are optimistic about the increase in in-house producers, believing it will expedite the comeback process for the agency's groups, others have mixed reactions about YG agency Entertainment's claim in their recent YouTube video.

Fans react as YG Entertainment announces the increase of around 40 new in-house producers and promises faster releases.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, BABYMONSTER is set to make their comeback as a group with their single Stuck in the Middle on February 1, 2024, and a new mini-album on April 1, 2024.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here