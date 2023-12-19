"Excellent visuals": Park Bo-gum stuns fans with his appearance at the Celine event

On December 19, 2023, the South Korean actor Park Bo-gum made a stunning appearance at Celine's new boutique event held at the Siam Paragon, Thailand setting the internet on fire with his visuals.

The Reply 1988 actor was appointed as the global ambassador for the French luxury and read-to-wear brand Celine in November 2022 and since then he has appeared in several events organized by the brand.

Fans were ecstatic when the Love in the Moonlight actor showed up at the previously mentioned Celine event, saying that his visuals were superior to everyone else's. They took to social media showering praise over the idol and one user stated:

"So cute": Fans can't stop swooning over Park Bo-gum's appearance at the Celine event

As Park Bo-gum arrived at the venue, a huge crowd of fans was eagerly awaiting to see him at the boutique. Upon seeing him, they went wild and started screaming and waving endlessly, showcasing their immense love for the actor.

Subsequently, the idol waved back and sent finger hearts and kisses enthusiastically to make fans happy. In one of the viral videos, the Love in the Moonlight actor had to request fans frantically not to scream so much while asking them to stay a bit silent, which many users on the internet found adorable.

The Love in the Moonlight actor was also spotted posing for press photos beside the Celine outfit collection as he visited the brand's boutique.

He donned the brand's striped white blazer with a tank top underneath it. The idol complemented his look with black skinny pants, carrying a bag, and accessories. He went for a minimalistic look with an exposed forehead that enhanced his visuals at the Celine event.

Park Bo-gum's photos and videos soon went viral on social media, where fans could not stop swooning over his visuals. They continued complimenting how handsome he looked and stated that if they were present at the event, they would not stop screaming like the other fans. They mentioned that the way the idol was panicking and scolding fans present at the venue not to scream was affectionate.

Check out how fans are reacting as Park Bo-gum appeared at Celine's newly opened boutique event held at Siam Paragon, Thailand:

Meanwhile, another global ambassador for the brand, BLACKPINK's Lisa was also present at the event. The duo posed for a selfie together which went viral on social media and fans could not get enough of their visuals.

Bo-gum has recently joined BLACKLABELS and has been confirmed to star in the upcoming Netflix drama You Have Done Well alongside IU.