Blackpink Lisa's look for the latest Celine campaign wins the internet: "the supermodel that she is"

Blackpink Lisa is starting 2024 on a high note as she has posed for the latest Celine campaign after appearing in the ELLE magazine outlet's campaign. The beloved South Korean girl band Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment.

The band is currently one of the most successful and popular Korean girl groups internationally and among Korean netizens. All four members, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa, have continued to show off their charms and win over the hearts of BLINKS.

Alongside their talents in dancing, singing, and rapping, their visuals have also been one of the most attractive qualities of the group. Lisa has now sent fans into a frenzy with her look in the latest Celine campaign.

Other than @redqueenlm, many other fans appreciated Blackpink Lisa's look for the Celine campaign. The fans commented upon her visuals and were sent into a frenzy due to her looks.

Fans' reaction to Blackpink Lisa in the latest Celine campaign

Lalisa Manoban, popularly known as Lisa is one of the most popular and followed K-Pop idols in the industry as she continued to make waves with her lavish projects. From her high number of views on Money and Lalisa songs to having the most followers on Instagram, each of Lisa's activities made her popular among K-pop fanatics.

Other than making waves within the social media and music industry, the idol is also known for her impactful presence in the fashion and beauty industry. Blackpink Lisa has been a global ambassador for luxurious brands such as Celine, Bulgari, Mac, Moonshot, and many more.

The K-pop idol's look for the latest Celine campaign became yet another highlight for the fans. Blinks came forward and appreciated Lisa's bold look for the campaign via multiple Tweets.

Fans appreciated Blackpink Lisa's look for the campaign and used multiple adjectives to describe her in the campaign. Fans used adjectives such as "gorgeous," "beautiful," "hot," "perfect," "mesmerizing," "charming," "pretty," and many more.

Furthermore, they also appreciated her connection with Celine and how she has been a great brand ambassador (GBA) for the brand.

More about Blackpink Lisa's look for the Celine campaign look

In the photoshoot, Lisa was seen in a bold look with smokey eyes, dramatic eyeliner, and kohl under her eyes. She also carried heavy bangs, with straight hair flying and covering half her face.

In another shot, Lisa was seen facing sidewards, where she wore a black cap, black shades, a black bomber jacket, a cropped black tank top, and a matching pajama to the jacket. She further carried a handbag to add more style.

To accessorize her look, Lisa wore hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a necklace. Both the shots were done in black and white settings.