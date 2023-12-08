Shin Min-a’s look for the latest Celine x W magazine campaign wins the internet: “Girl, you’re stunning” 

Shin Min-a recently modeled for a digital cover story of W Korea Magazine X Celine, as she was recently appointed as the brand ambassador for Celine. The photo shoot was a part of their December 2023 edition of the magazine. Fans went gaga over the chic and cool look, with one of the fans commenting “Girl, you’re stunning.”

The 30-year-old perfectly complemented the luxurious chic-athletic look for the shoot. Shin Min-a also posed in a black dress, paired with bulky black shoes, white socks, and a tan side bag.

Park Jongha, a fashion photographer, shot the editorial. Won Joyeon did her makeup, Lim Cheolwoo did her hair, and Kaang Yoonju styled her. Moreover, Celine personally chose accessories for Shin Min-a from their Spring Summer 2023 Collection.

Shin Min-a has fans swooning over the Celine X W magazine pictorial

Shin can be seen pairing a brown leather jacket with white shorts in one of the pictures. Celine's opulent, stylish aesthetic was effortlessly displayed in the photo shoot. In other shots, she posed sporting a beige crocheted top, a studded black jacket, and faded denim shorts locking the look with a black belt.

The Beautiful Days actress posed in a pullover under a jacket with a lacy skirt and a printed bag for a close-up shot. She wore a black athletic sweatshirt, black shorts, and faux leather fuzzy boots in a tan-brown colour scheme for another photo.

Fans of the actress could not keep their calm as these pictures and some BTS shots hit the social media handles of W Magazine, Shin Min-a, and Celine. They wasted no moment to usher positive comments on the images.

There’s no doubt that this pictorial has already become a fan favorite as it has garnered love and adorable compliments from fans all around the globe.

More about Shin Min-a

The actress was born in Seongnam, South Korea in 1984. She embarked on her entertainment career in the 1990s as a model and was cherished in the industry. It was only in the early 2000s that she debuted as an actress; one of her first movies was “Beautiful Days” which aired in 2001. Apart from her career in the entertainment industry, she is also known for being a philanthropist.

She has starred in movies like A Love to Kill, Diva, Mighty Princess, and more. Yet she never seized to mesmerize her fans with her modeling skills. Shin Min-a previously served as a brand ambassador for Gucci and has now switched to Celine.